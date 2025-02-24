Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fireshine Games, The Deadly Path

The Deadly Path Has Confirmed March Release Date

The Deadly Path has been given a release date for late March, as the game has a free demo available for Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary The Deadly Path releases March 25, 2025, with a free demo available for Steam Next Fest until March 3.

Navigate a dark underworld as Custodian, keeping gods of the Dread Pantheon satisfied to escape.

Build, upgrade, and defend your domain using unique strategies in a roguelike setting.

Master demonic deity gameplay quirks, build defenses, and uncover hidden possibilities.

Indie game developer Owlskip Enterprises and publisher Fireshine Games confirmed the release date for The Deadly Path this morning. The team confirmed the game dark and grotesque building management and roguelike strategy game will be released for PC via Steam on March 25, 2025. Before that, they will release a free demo today for Steam Next Fest, so you get a chance to experience the game in a limited capacity until March 3. Enjoy the trailer and info here before trying it out!

The Deadly Path

The Deadly Path is a thrilling building management and roguelike real-time strategy game. It's down to you to do some serious groveling, gathering, and building if you want to survive it. See, you're the Custodian, and you're in the bad books with the fearsome gods of the Dread Pantheon, who you're trapped here with. If you ever want to see the dim light of day again, you'll need to keep these Dread Deities sweet. And that means bringing about their rightful ascension… by whatever means necessary. Anyway, down here in this grimly fascinating fantasy underworld, you've got to flex your strategic muscles. The Deadly Path's got an easy-to-pick-up but tricky-to-master game loop; the gods aren't planning on making it easy for you.

Still, it's not all stick and no carrot. You'll get to dote on different dastardly deities, construct wicked dungeon defenses, and gather vital and vile materials. You know, for upgrades, sacrificial rituals, demonstrating your devotion, all the usual demonic deeds. As you expand your burgeoning empire of darkness, you'll usher in new eras of progress and help the Dread Pantheon out on their quest for revenge. Oh, and you get to micromanage a whole gamut of rancid but otherwise dutiful servants. Sounds fun, eh?

An epic roster of demonic Dread Deities to prove yourself to, each with its own gameplay quirks, perks, and victory conditions.

Excavate a riveting range of Entombed Tiles as you expand your base.

Construct unique buildings, boneyards, and fabricators to bolster your stockpiles.

Upgrade your throne room, deploy servant,s and increase your devotion.

Defend the Dread domain from attackers and other unseen threats.

Advance through the Ages to unlock and uncover new gods, loot, portals, and possibilities.

Forge a powerful Idol to appease each of the Dread Deities as you toil in preparation for their ascension.

