The Devil Within: Satgat Receives New Major Update

The Devil Within: Satgat has a new update available now, as the game gets some upgrades, bug fixes, and some new content as well.

Update features stage warping, boss difficulty settings, and new gear.

Explore refined maps to uncover secrets and fight elite monsters.

Enjoy smoother gameplay with bug fixes and balanced difficulty.

Indie game developer and publisher Newcore Games, along with Astrolabe Games, have released a new major update for The Devil Within: Satgat. Simply called the Summer Update, this provides some adjustments, improvements, and bug fixes to make the game more enjoyable. But it also includes some new content, such as the ability to warp from stage to stage, boss battle difficulty settings, new accessories and weapons, and more. We have the details and a trailer here to show it off.

The Devil Within: Satgat – Summer Update

The Devil Within: Satgatblends ancient and modern elements to create a captivating and puzzling environment just as compelling as the mystery within. Play as Kim Rip, a member of the Royal Guard that fights the hordes of hell at the command of the Emperor. When the enigmatic Ebon Sting, a source of demonic power in the world, erupts and begins corrupting the land, Kim Rip is tasked with uncovering the secrets of the strange tower. To beat the devil, Kim Rip will have to become devilish himself, harnessing the power of his fallen foes – at the risk of his own humanity!

Players can now warp between stages. This can be used to grab collectibles players missed or redo sections with more advanced power ups.

Boss Battle Difficulties can be set starting with the first stage boss Lee Choong, letting players adjust the challenge rating of boss fights to earn different rewards upon completion.

Many areas have been altered and improved in order to build upon the exploration aspect of the game. Discover hidden secrets through the newly refined maps!

While previous versions of the game have had tougher monsters, this update will have special Elite Monsters. Defeating them not only earns you an abundance of Engrams to fuel your growth, but also earns you Silver Keys to open chests with.

Additional accessories and skins to customize Kim Rip and his weapons.

Minor bug fixes and patches to make the game run smoother. Difficulty has also been scaled throughout the game to better track player progress.

