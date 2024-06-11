Posted in: Games, The Division 2, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: the division

The Division 2 Launches Year Six, Season One Today

Ubisoft dropped a brand new season for The Division 2 earlier today, as players can dive into Year Six, Season One right now.

Article Summary The Division 2 kicks off Year 6 with 'First Rogue' Season One, offering new gameplay.

All players now reach Level 40, with full access to past and upcoming content.

Introducing Seasons 2.0: new level progression, seasonal characters, and modifiers.

Year 6 brings Manhunt 2.0, Master difficulty for Climax Missions, and Player Expressions.

Ubisoft launched a brand new season of The Division 2 this morning, as the team dives head-first into Tear Six, Season One, better known as First Rogue. This new season comes out of all the work the team dead during Year Five, which was basically one giant health and quality-of-life update for the game so they could continue with it in more years to come. Right now, all players can get access to endgame content without having to play through the Warlords of New York expansion, as this marks the first of three seasons for Year 6. We have the finer details of the season for you below.

The Division 2 – Year Six, Season One

One Endgame For Everyone – As part of Year 6, all owners of The Division 2 can now level up their characters to Level 40 (including players who do not own the Warlords of New York expansion). All players can continue to level up while battling it out in Washington DC. Once Level 40 is reached, players will gain access to all past – and future – game content. This includes Warlords of New York content available to base game owners such as exclusive weapons and gear, seasonal manhunts and game modes like The Summit, Countdown and Paradise Lost: Incursion.

– As part of Year 6, all owners of The Division 2 can now level up their characters to Level 40 (including players who do not own the Warlords of New York expansion). All players can continue to level up while battling it out in Washington DC. Once Level 40 is reached, players will gain access to all past – and future – game content. This includes Warlords of New York content available to base game owners such as exclusive weapons and gear, seasonal manhunts and game modes like The Summit, Countdown and Paradise Lost: Incursion. Season 1: "First Rogue" – The new season takes Division Agents back to Washington DC after battling it out in the streets of New York to investigate the disappearance of Agent Kelso. Aaron Keener is alive and back in DC to meet with The Division, but the road to finding him is not met without dangers along the way, as his true intentions remain unclear.

– The new season takes Division Agents back to Washington DC after battling it out in the streets of New York to investigate the disappearance of Agent Kelso. Aaron Keener is alive and back in DC to meet with The Division, but the road to finding him is not met without dangers along the way, as his true intentions remain unclear. Seasons 2.0 and Seasonal Characters – Starting in Season 2, to expedite players' access to the endgame, The Division 2 is introducing a new progression system that offers more ways to advance and customize their gameplay experience: Seasons 2.0. Seasons 2.0 brings a new dynamic in The Division 2 experience – seasonal characters. By creating a season-specific character, players can experiment with new builds, modifiers and mechanics that will ultimately have an impact on both Division Agent and enemy, providing a fresh experience every season. Progression has been streamlined to ensure a rewarding journey for new and veteran players, without needing the extensive playtime to reach Level 40. Each season will introduce a new set of gameplay modifiers, enabling new playstyles and challenges that will require a reevaluation of established strategies and builds. Weekly updates will include new activities, improved progression and rebalanced XP gain – all within an immersive narrative that unfolds through Year 6. At the end of each season, all earned XP and rewards will merge with each player's main character, while seasonal characters will be added to the roster of Division Agents.

– Starting in Season 2, to expedite players' access to the endgame, The Division 2 is introducing a new progression system that offers more ways to advance and customize their gameplay experience: Seasons 2.0. Seasons 2.0 brings a new dynamic in The Division 2 experience – seasonal characters. By creating a season-specific character, players can experiment with new builds, modifiers and mechanics that will ultimately have an impact on both Division Agent and enemy, providing a fresh experience every season. Progression has been streamlined to ensure a rewarding journey for new and veteran players, without needing the extensive playtime to reach Level 40. Each season will introduce a new set of gameplay modifiers, enabling new playstyles and challenges that will require a reevaluation of established strategies and builds. Weekly updates will include new activities, improved progression and rebalanced XP gain – all within an immersive narrative that unfolds through Year 6. At the end of each season, all earned XP and rewards will merge with each player's main character, while seasonal characters will be added to the roster of Division Agents. Manhunt 2.0 – Year 6 will also see a change in seasonal manhunts, beginning at Season 2. Done away are the primary targets and their four corresponding lieutenants. Manhunt 2.0 will introduce weekly Scouts, allowing for a better paced story progression. Scouts will be available to seasonal characters only and built to complement the player's overall progression in the season. A new difficulty level will also be available for Climax Missions only – Master. Master difficulty offers an epic conclusion to each season, providing a challenging and thrilling gameplay experience designed for 4 players.

– Year 6 will also see a change in seasonal manhunts, beginning at Season 2. Done away are the primary targets and their four corresponding lieutenants. Manhunt 2.0 will introduce weekly Scouts, allowing for a better paced story progression. Scouts will be available to seasonal characters only and built to complement the player's overall progression in the season. A new difficulty level will also be available for Climax Missions only – Master. Master difficulty offers an epic conclusion to each season, providing a challenging and thrilling gameplay experience designed for 4 players. Player Expressions – Starting in Season 3, The Division 2 will provide players with an improved player customization experience. Agents can look forward to improvements and new functionalities that will allow them celebrate their characters and achievements in more dynamic and personalized ways.

