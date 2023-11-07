Posted in: Games, The Division Resurgence, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: the division

The Division Resurgence Reveals Next Regional Beta

Ubisoft has revealed details to the next testing phase of The Division Resurgence, as a new regional beta will be kicking off soon.

Article Summary Ubisoft announces a new Regional Beta for The Division Resurgence on mobile.

United States and Brazil players can now register for the upcoming beta test.

Players to experience specializations, characters, and weapon upgrades.

The beta includes campaign, Dark Zone, PVP Conflict, and Lone Wolf Challenge modes.

Ubisoft announced this week they have a new test period coming to The Division Resurgence, as players will be able to dive into a new Regional Beta. This will be a chance for players to try the game on selected Android and iOS devices, as they will open up testing in the United States and Brazil for the free-to-play mobile RPG shooter. While they did not give a specific timeframe of when it would happen beyond the word "soon," they did point people to the game's website to register for a chance to take part in the beta. We have more info and a new trailer for you to check out in the meantime.

"A previous regional beta ran in June and July earlier this year, and gave players a deeper look at the specializations, characters, and weapon upgrades of The Division Resurgence, highlighting how the game is carving out its own territory and telling its own story within the world of The Division. Since that beta, the dev team has been hard at work making a variety of improvements, and this upcoming regional beta will give players a shot at taking on the campaign (up to main mission 8) as well as side missions and other open-world activities. The game can be played solo or in co-op."

"Furthermore, the Dark Zone will be available for bold Agents seeking valuable gear, as will the PVP Conflict mode and newly introduced Lone Wolf Challenge mode. In this mode, solo players take on a series of short, increasingly difficult levels and try to complete them as quickly as possible to earn a good rating, move up in the ranks, and unlock rewards. Experimenting with bonus skills and tweaking your loadout here can help you improve your times and develop new strategies to use in other modes."

