The Epic Games Store Adds Apps To Their Platform

This morning, Epic Games revealed that they have decided to add apps to the Epic Games Store platform for you to use. The five that have been added for your use are Itch.io, iHeartRadio, Brave, Krita, and KenShape. However, due to its location and music rights, iHeartRadio can only be used in North America. All five of them join Spotify (who will launch a Fortnite partnership at 8pm ET tonight), as they plan to incorporate many more into the fold such as Houseparty and Discord.

Itch.io

itch.io is an DRM free indie focused open game store, where the developer sets their price (or no price) and controls the revenue share as well. Simply put, it's a marketplace for hosting indie games with a 'pay what you want' pricing model. Anyone can quickly upload their game and then customize the game's page.

Brave

Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. It blocks ads and website trackers, and provides a way for users to send cryptocurrency contributions in the form of Basic Attention Tokens to websites and content creators along with the ability to keep the cryptocurrency they earned.

KenShape

KenShape generates 3D models based on 2D pixel art drawn using various shapes. Exported models are compatible with most game engines and will allow anyone with basic drawing skills to generate high-quality 3D models for their games, or other projects.

Krita

Krita is a popular and powerful digital painting application that is already used by millions of people all over the world. Creating illustrations, comics, animations, sketches, paintings — Krita has come with many advanced brushes that make creating art easy and fun.

iHeartRadio on Epic Games Store (North America Only)

iHeartRadio is a free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service. With iHeartRadio, you will have access to thousands of Live Radio stations from across the country, personalized custom Artist Radio stations and playlists perfect for gaming, or any mood and activity, as well as the top podcasts and on-air personalities around. Plus, iHeartRadio All Access subscribers will enjoy all their easy-to-use on demand functionality including personal music libraries; the ability to search and play any song instantly; and the option to save and replay songs from Artist Radio stations. iHeartRadio is also the No. 1 podcast publisher globally with more than 250 million monthly downloads spanning every podcast category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, gaming, family, comedy and true crime – and everything in between.