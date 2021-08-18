The Epic Games Store Has Opened Up Their Self-Publishing Beta

Epic Games has announced today that they have opened their self-publishing beta for the Epic Games Store to game developers and publishers. This is the official begining of getting the EGS to where Steam is where game devs can publish their games on the platform without having to go through a lengthy process with another publisher. The beta offers up new tools to help streamline the process for developers to set up their own product pages, as well as adding achievements, pricing, offers, and upload builds and updates. We have more details below, but you can read the full FAQ here.

What are the Epic Games Store publishing tools?

They are a suite of tools within the Developer Portal for developers to set up their product pages, achievements, pricing, offers, builds, and updates on the Epic Games Store with less dependence on the Epic Games Store team.

Why are you doing a Closed Beta?

Our goal with the Closed Beta test is to stress test the toolset and improve it with developers' feedback while increasing the number of games and apps on the Epic Games Store. This is the first step towards opening up the store so all developers can submit products.

Who is eligible for the Closed Beta?

All developers and publishers can submit their products for consideration in the Closed Beta. We will select new participants on a case-by-case basis. Games that are VR only and non-game products are not yet eligible for inclusion in Closed Beta. Existing EGS developers and publishers should contact their Business Development Manager to discuss participation.

What is required for publication?

Games with multiplayer functionality must support crossplay across all PC storefronts. This is because customers expect to be able to connect with their friends on the same platform, and breaking this expectation leads to a poor customer experience. You are free to use any solution for crossplay — your own, the free Epic Online Services, or any third-party system that is not locked to a particular store. All products published on the Epic Games Store must launch, run, and be consistent with the product description presented to users via their Product Details Page (PDP).