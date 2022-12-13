The Falconeer Officially Launches Free VR Update

Wired Productions have released a brand new update for The Falconeer this morning as you can now experience the game in VR. Specifically released for PC via Steam, this version of the game will take the incredible story you've already been experiencing and bring it to life in a greater way with your VR headset. Now your immersion reaches an entirely different level with third-person VR graphics as you fly your trusted bird through the skies to take on enemies of all kinds. Enjoy the trailer below showing it off as you can download the update right now.

"Unveiled in a captivating surprise trailer, The Falconeer in VR expands the boundaries of the Great Ursee, offering fully immersive views of the oceanic world in 3D VR. Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, engage in epic aerial dogfights, and take on the role of 'Falconeer', a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent, through a new and unique perspective."

"Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights, in this BAFTA-nominated air combat game from solo developer, Tomas Sala. You take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people, and history. Progress through perilous missions and side quests, wielding your lightning caster to protect ships against pirates, Kraken, and other threats. Dive through the deep ocean depths, soar above the clouds to do battle with giant crab cities, or engage in furious dogfights against the mysterious Mancer Order that controls and regulates technology."