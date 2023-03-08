The Festival Of Colors 2023 Event Begins In Pokémon GO The Festival of Colors 2023 event begins in Pokémon GO. It will feature the release of the Alolan species Bruxish and an exciting new Mega.

The Festival of Colors 2023 begins in Pokémon GO. It features the release of Mega Medicham in Mega Raids, which will allow Trainers to earn Mega Energy for their own Medicham for the first time. We also see the release of Bruxish, the lipstick-wearing Alolan fish Pokémon. Let's take a look at what's happening in the event.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Event:

Date and time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.



Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New content: Mega Medicham releases in Mega raids, which unlocks Shiny Medicham encounters Bruxish will be available for the first time in Pokémon GO

Wild spawns: Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Stunky, and Bruxish. Lickitung and Galarian Zigzagoon will be rare encounters.

Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Stunky, and Bruxish. Lickitung and Galarian Zigzagoon will be rare encounters. 7 KM Gift Eggs: No event Eggs will be featured.

No event Eggs will be featured. Field Research encounters: Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snow Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Oricorio. The Oricorio that you encounter will be based on where they are caught and will include Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa'u Style, and Sensu Style.

Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snow Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Oricorio. The Oricorio that you encounter will be based on where they are caught and will include Baile Style, Pom-Pom Style, Pa'u Style, and Sensu Style. Raids: Tier One: Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie, Bruxish Tier Three: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Cryogonal, Druddigon Tier Five: Ho-Oh Mega Raids: Mega Medicham

Event bonus: Niantic notes: "Keep an eye out! Trainers will find a colorful surprise around PokéStops as they walk close to them." Three-hour Lure Modules Friendships will increase at double the speed Taking Snapshots will lead to a GO Snapshot photobomb encounter A Festival of Colors Collection Challenge will lead to a Lure Module and a 20,000 XP drop



Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2023:

March 11th, 2023: Elite Raid: Regidrago

Elite Raid: Regidrago March 18th, 2023: March Community Day

March Community Day March 21st – March 29th, 2023: An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event

An Every Day Hero + Team GO Rocket Takeover Event March 25th, 2023: GO Battle Day: Palmer