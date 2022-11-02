The Final Giratina Raid Hour Of 2022 Is Tonight in Pokémon GO

Tonight, Wednesday, November 1st, is Origin Forme Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this fearsome Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon. This is the final overall Giratina Raid Hour featured in Pokémon GO in 2022. With November 2022 having now begin, we have a little less than a week before Origin Forme Giratina moves on, replaced by Guzzlord, but Guzzlord's arrival will come in time for next week's Raid Hour. For now, let's take a look at tips for tonight's Altered Forme Giratina Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO players should be sure to catch this move due to the collectible and tradeable nature of Legendaries with special moves. Once this raid rotation is over, this will become a Legacy Move. Power up your counters: If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can certainly attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the better bet is to use your hard-earned Stardust to better your Pokémon and strengthen yourself as a Trainer. Also, ensure that they have the correct moveset using our Origin Forme Giratina Raid Guide.

If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can certainly attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the better bet is to use your hard-earned Stardust to better your Pokémon and strengthen yourself as a Trainer. Also, ensure that they have the correct moveset using our Origin Forme Giratina Raid Guide. Mega Evolve: Why not? Raid Hour is the best time to do so. Mega Gengar is the top overall counter but using Mega Houndoom or Mega Latios is also a strong choice.

Now, let's look ahead at the upcoming raid rotations and Raid Hours. These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

October 27th – November 8th, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Origin Forme Giratina November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Guzzlord

Guzzlord November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Nihilego

The Raid Hours for the month include:

November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Origin Forme Giratina November 9th, 2022: Guzzlord

Guzzlord November 16th, 2022: Guzzlord

Guzzlord November 23rd, 2022: Nihilego

Nihilego November 30th, 2022: Nihilego