The First Descendant – Breakthrough Launches This Week

The First Descendant – Breakthrough has officially been launched, bringing a crossover, new content, and a brand-new season

Article Summary The First Descendant – Breakthrough update brings new story, Axion Plains field, and a NieR: Automata crossover.

Meet Nell, the new Descendant, and wield powerful new ultimate weapons like Eraser and Exterminator.

Ride Hover Bikes, take on new co-op bosses, and unlock fresh customization with Trigger Modules and skins.

Jump in with Descendant Boost-Up events for quick progression and exclusive in-game rewards this season.

Nexon has officially released its latest content update for The First Descendant this week, as Breakthrough is now live on both PC and consoles. The season comes with a ton of additions, including a new Descendant, a new vehicle, a new storyline, a new season to play through, the NieR: Automata crossover, new ultimate weapons, and more. We have all the details here from the team to check out before you dive head-first into it all.

The First Descendant – Breakthrough

New Story

The Breakthrough update now unfolds a new story surrounding the Descendants Nell and Enzo in their journey to vanquish the terrifying villain, Karel.

Nier: Automata Crossover

The First Descendant's first official crossover features the fan-favorite NieR: Automata. Features two skins for NieR: Automata's iconic characters 2B and A2, along with back attachments as well as new social emotes. As part of an in-game event, players will be given rewards such as social motions from the NieR: Automata collaboration according to their daily and weekly playtime.

New Massive Field: Axion Plains

Axion is a massive open field that serves as the main stage for the Breakthrough update. Once upon a time, humanity had attempted to establish its second survival base in Axion, but the area was ultimately abandoned due to unstable dimensional energy and recurring Void Storms. Battlefield is a mission-based system designed to encourage players to team up and take on challenges together. Missions designated as Battlefields feature increased difficulty and offer greater rewards. As these designated Battlefields rotate periodically, players are naturally drawn to rally around them.

Players will also encounter a new enemy faction known as the Legion of Breach. As part of the 'Into the Axion Plains' in-game event, players can complete daily and weekly missions, such as defeating the Wall Crasher 3 times, will receive helpful rewards such as a Trigger Module box. As part of the 'Axion Plains Breakthrough' in-game event players will be rewarded with various daily login bonuses. Rewards will be unlocked based on the total number of days players have jumped into the event, granting items such as External Component Cores, a box containing a Serena Skin, and more.

New Descendant: Nell

Passive: Suspicion & Insight – When using an Ecive, it applies the Ecive Scan to enemies, granting buffs and effects.

When using an Ecive, it applies the Ecive Scan to enemies, granting buffs and effects. Skill 1: Breach Discharge – Fires a piercing projectile forward, dealing additional damage to enemies marked with Scan.

Fires a piercing projectile forward, dealing additional damage to enemies marked with Scan. Skill 2: Ring of Breach – Creates a Breach that debuffs enemies in front. The longer it lasts, the stronger the debuff becomes. Reactivating the skill retrieves the Breach and triggers an explosive blast.

Creates a Breach that debuffs enemies in front. The longer it lasts, the stronger the debuff becomes. Reactivating the skill retrieves the Breach and triggers an explosive blast. Skill 3: Gravitic Reversal – Can only be used while a Breach from Skill 2 is active. It consumes the Breach to pull in nearby enemies and deal damage.

Can only be used while a Breach from Skill 2 is active. It consumes the Breach to pull in nearby enemies and deal damage. Skill 4: Gaze of the Abyss – Grants buffs to allies and makes all of Nell's attacks count as Weak Point hits. Hitting a scanned enemy with Skill 1 while Skill 4 is active extends its duration.

Grants buffs to allies and makes all of Nell's attacks count as Weak Point hits. Hitting a scanned enemy with Skill 1 while Skill 4 is active extends its duration. Transcendent Module: Restored Heart – Converts the Breach's effect from a debuff to a buff, providing shield-related buffs to allies, reducing their skill cooldowns when the Breach is retrieved, and boosting Weak Point damage for allies near the Breach → Functions as a buffer to support gun-type DPS teammates.

Converts the Breach's effect from a debuff to a buff, providing shield-related buffs to allies, reducing their skill cooldowns when the Breach is retrieved, and boosting Weak Point damage for allies near the Breach → Functions as a buffer to support gun-type DPS teammates. Transcendent Module: Shattered Heart – Alters Skills 1 and 4: Skill 4 fires multiple projectiles to deal damage, while Skill 1 reduces Skill 4's cooldown and stacks its projectile count when hitting a marked enemy → Build up with Skill 1 and finish with Skill 4.

Alters Skills 1 and 4: Skill 4 fires multiple projectiles to deal damage, while Skill 1 reduces Skill 4's cooldown and stacks its projectile count when hitting a marked enemy → Build up with Skill 1 and finish with Skill 4. Limited Time Rewards – As part of the 'Breakthrough with Nell' in-game event, players who complete missions, such as reaching level 40 with Nell, will receive rewards such as a Crystalization Catalyst.

New Ultimate Weapons

New Scout Rifle: Eraser – An ultimate weapon designed to counter adaptive defense systems. Each shot analyzes the target's defensive mechanisms and unleashes an effect that neutralizes them. The weapon deals area-of-effect damage and applies a special effect that disables adaptive defenses around the target.

An ultimate weapon designed to counter adaptive defense systems. Each shot analyzes the target's defensive mechanisms and unleashes an effect that neutralizes them. The weapon deals area-of-effect damage and applies a special effect that disables adaptive defenses around the target. New Launcher: Exterminator – A launcher that automatically locks onto enemies within its firing arc when aimed. Once fired, it launches a rapid barrage of missiles at all locked targets. Tailored for combat in Axion, it excels at destroying assault ships and tearing through the shells and armor of mutant enemies.

A launcher that automatically locks onto enemies within its firing arc when aimed. Once fired, it launches a rapid barrage of missiles at all locked targets. Tailored for combat in Axion, it excels at destroying assault ships and tearing through the shells and armor of mutant enemies.

New Vehicle: Hover Bike

The Hover bike comes in three types: Standard, Speed, and Balanced. Additional customization options, such as various attachments, are planned for future updates. Players can freely ride the Hover Bike across Axion and open fields. While its use is limited in dungeons and Intercept Battles, future dungeon updates will introduce pathways where Hover Bikes can be used.

Wall Crasher

Spawns at set intervals and supports co-op battles with up to eight players. Though slow-moving, it unleashes powerful AoE attacks such as shockwaves. Dodging its skills while dealing sustained damage is key to defeating it. Players are able to ride their Hover Bike along the vast field, then engage in combat against the Colossus.

New Abyss Intercept

A new electric attribute boss, Storm Hanger, makes its debut in the game. Players will have to minimize the Storm Hanger's powerful skill attacks by destroying the unstable cores that grant its EMP shield, at the right timing.

Trigger Module

A new type of skill module for Descendants, unlocked after reaching Level 40 and completing Arche Tuning Level 40. Socket slots can be opened using an item called Axium, but only for Descendants who have completed Calibration ten times or more. Once unlocked, Trigger Modules can be freely equipped or removed to customize builds. With the Breakthrough update, nine new Trigger Modules will be added, with additional modules to be released every month thereafter. Trigger Modules can be farmed in Axion.

Cosmetics

A new theme skin, the Rider Skin, is now available. New premium skins for Enzo and Ines, the main Descendants featured in the Breakthrough Update, are also available.

Descendant Boost-Up & Descendant Boost Path Event

A limited-time Descendant Boost-Up Event is taking place now, and is designed to help players quickly catch up and adapt following the Breakthrough Update, allowing them to jump straight into the action alongside existing players.

Descendant Boost-Up: Allows players to bypass the early stages of the game and begin directly in the mid-game Sigma Sector on Hard mode, while providing various rewards, including modules and other in-game resources.

Allows players to bypass the early stages of the game and begin directly in the mid-game Sigma Sector on Hard mode, while providing various rewards, including modules and other in-game resources. Descendant Boost Path: Offers players a step-by-step guide to help players quickly adapt to key systems and develop their Descendant.

Offers players a step-by-step guide to help players quickly adapt to key systems and develop their Descendant.

