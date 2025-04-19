Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: The First Descendant
The First Descendant Expands Season Two Episode Two
The First Descendant has released a new update this week, expanding the current episode of conetnt with several new additions
Article Summary
- The First Descendant expands Season 2 Episode 2 with new quests and in-game cinematics.
- Discover new gameplay features like Void Erosion Challenge Mode and improved guide quests.
- Unlock and master the new Ultimate Blair and delve into the story enhancements.
- New Badge System and External Component Sets offer deeper customization options.
Nexon has released a new update for The First Descendant, as they have decided to expand the content in Season Two Episode Two. Among the new additions include new Guide Quests, a simplified Main Quest, the new 'Blair's' Descendant Story, a new Ultimate descendant 'Ultimate Blair' that gives fan-favorite character Blair new backstory and a powerful ability, a Void Erosion 'Challenge' Mode, New Badge System, New Reactor/External Component Option Enhancement System, five new External Component Sets, anmd more. We have the full rundown of everything added below.
The First Descendant – Season Two Episode Two Expanded
The update also features the 'Blair's' Descendant Story, In-game Cinematic and a new Ultimate descendant 'Ultimate Blair' that gives fan-favorite character Blair new backstory and a powerful ability. There's also a Void Erosion 'Challenge' Mode, New Badge System, New Reactor/External Component Option Enhancement System, 5 New External Component Sets, several new skin updates and new in-game events.
- New Content
- New Ultimate: 'Ultimate Blair'
- Ultimate Blair Modification Modules (Killer Recipe & Next-level Recipe.
- Significantly changed mechanism with newly added skill modules
- Can be obtained by farming Amorphous Materials in Infiltration Operations and Outposts
- Killer Recipe
- A module that transforms Blair into a descendant with higher skill utility Changes passive skill and skills 1, 2, and 4
- Passive skill "A Feast of Flavors": Increases skill power, critical hit rate, and skill critical hit damage when attacking enemies with Burn
- Skill 1 "Spicy Meatball": Implements enemy target meatball launch function and greatly increases usability
- Skill 2 "Temperature Check": Introduces immediate MP recovery mechanism when passive skill is active
- Skill 4 " Splendid Banquet": Allows selection targeting of enemies to fire projectiles
- Next-Level Recipe
- A skill module that feels like it will create extremely interesting builds
- Skill 1 " Merciless Arson": Automatically creates Flame Zones with each movement. Expected synergy after setting movement speed core
- Changes Skill 3 to "Catering". Changes the flames emitted forward from direct fire to fan-shaped
- New Blair's' Descendant Story & In-game Cinematic
- Void Erosion 'Challenge' Mode
- New Badge System
- New Reactor/External Component Option Enhancement System
- 5 New External Component Sets
- New Skin Updates:
- Players can now enjoy the "Dandy Corn" Unisex Skin
- Beginning April 30th, players can look forward to using the "Albion Academy Summer Uniform" Full Body Skin.
- Void Erosion 'Challenge' Mode
- Content exclusive for players who have cleared Void Erosion Normal 'stage 30'
- Increased difficulty compared to existing Void Erosion 'stage 30'
- A total of 5-layer structure with one-time rewards per ID given upon completing each layer
- Ranking system based on maximum cleared layers and completion records
- Plan to award "Badges," a periodic honorary reward, to the top 100 players for each descendant when Season 2 Episode 2 ends
- "Badges" can be optionally worn in front of the descendant's name
- Beginner Experience Improvements
- Guide Quests added for Beginners
- Simplified Main Quests
- Reorganized Early Game Fields
- Addition of In-game Web Guide
- Ultimate Bunny Farming Difficulty Adjustment
- New In-game Events
- Beginning April 17th, players will have the opportunity to participate in both the "Ingris Guardian Blair" and "Weekly Fire Support" challenges.
- A new on-time event will begin on April 17th and run through April 24th. Players who log in during the event period will receive the 'Surprise Egg' social motion as a gift—don't miss out!
- The ongoing Season 2 Episode 2 Update event continues, offering players the chance to earn Ultimate Bunny or Haley skins. The event will run until June 12th.
- QoL Improvements
- New Badge System
- Structure for obtaining badges through achievement completion
- System for rank upgrade and appearance enhancement when acquiring duplicate badges
- Implementation of displaying badges on name tags and name cards
- A system allowing players to show off achievements gained from core gameplay to other players
- New Badge System
- New Reactor/External Component Option Enhancement System
- System for growing maximum option values by inputting materials into reactors and external components\
- Materials can be obtained through dismantling reactors/external components
- A grinding system allowing players to grow their desired options to maximum values
- New External Components (5 Sets)
- Fire Brand: Maximizes flame attribute skill effects through "Burn" triggers applied to most flame attribute descendant skills
- Plague: A set related to poison attribute descendants, considerably increases skill power when worn, considering that poison attribute descendants are mainly used as skill dealers
- Enlightened Mage: Designed considering the damage cycle of non-attribute descendants, implementing more powerful damage in the next damage cycle
- Moving Fortress: Improves defense stat utility for all descendants. Connects defense to incoming DMG, instantly strengthening descendants' basic survivability and preventing sudden death
- Shell Crusher: Considers Voltia's necessity due to the increase in monsters with barriers/shields. Additionally provides means to remove barriers/shields