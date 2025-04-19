Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: The First Descendant

The First Descendant Expands Season Two Episode Two

The First Descendant has released a new update this week, expanding the current episode of conetnt with several new additions

Nexon has released a new update for The First Descendant, as they have decided to expand the content in Season Two Episode Two. Among the new additions include new Guide Quests, a simplified Main Quest, the new 'Blair's' Descendant Story, a new Ultimate descendant 'Ultimate Blair' that gives fan-favorite character Blair new backstory and a powerful ability, a Void Erosion 'Challenge' Mode, New Badge System, New Reactor/External Component Option Enhancement System, five new External Component Sets, anmd more. We have the full rundown of everything added below.

The First Descendant – Season Two Episode Two Expanded

New Content New Ultimate: 'Ultimate Blair' Ultimate Blair Modification Modules (Killer Recipe & Next-level Recipe. Significantly changed mechanism with newly added skill modules Can be obtained by farming Amorphous Materials in Infiltration Operations and Outposts

Killer Recipe A module that transforms Blair into a descendant with higher skill utility Changes passive skill and skills 1, 2, and 4 Passive skill "A Feast of Flavors": Increases skill power, critical hit rate, and skill critical hit damage when attacking enemies with Burn Skill 1 "Spicy Meatball": Implements enemy target meatball launch function and greatly increases usability Skill 2 "Temperature Check": Introduces immediate MP recovery mechanism when passive skill is active Skill 4 " Splendid Banquet": Allows selection targeting of enemies to fire projectiles

Next-Level Recipe A skill module that feels like it will create extremely interesting builds Skill 1 " Merciless Arson": Automatically creates Flame Zones with each movement. Expected synergy after setting movement speed core Changes Skill 3 to "Catering". Changes the flames emitted forward from direct fire to fan-shaped

New Blair's' Descendant Story & In-game Cinematic

Void Erosion 'Challenge' Mode

New Badge System

New Reactor/External Component Option Enhancement System

5 New External Component Sets

New Skin Updates: Players can now enjoy the "Dandy Corn" Unisex Skin Beginning April 30th, players can look forward to using the "Albion Academy Summer Uniform" Full Body Skin.



Void Erosion 'Challenge' Mode Content exclusive for players who have cleared Void Erosion Normal 'stage 30' Increased difficulty compared to existing Void Erosion 'stage 30' A total of 5-layer structure with one-time rewards per ID given upon completing each layer Ranking system based on maximum cleared layers and completion records Plan to award "Badges," a periodic honorary reward, to the top 100 players for each descendant when Season 2 Episode 2 ends "Badges" can be optionally worn in front of the descendant's name



Beginner Experience Improvements Guide Quests added for Beginners Simplified Main Quests Reorganized Early Game Fields Addition of In-game Web Guide Ultimate Bunny Farming Difficulty Adjustment



New In-game Events Beginning April 17th, players will have the opportunity to participate in both the "Ingris Guardian Blair" and "Weekly Fire Support" challenges. A new on-time event will begin on April 17th and run through April 24th. Players who log in during the event period will receive the 'Surprise Egg' social motion as a gift—don't miss out! The ongoing Season 2 Episode 2 Update event continues, offering players the chance to earn Ultimate Bunny or Haley skins. The event will run until June 12th.



QoL Improvements New Badge System Structure for obtaining badges through achievement completion System for rank upgrade and appearance enhancement when acquiring duplicate badges Implementation of displaying badges on name tags and name cards A system allowing players to show off achievements gained from core gameplay to other players



New Reactor/External Component Option Enhancement System System for growing maximum option values by inputting materials into reactors and external components\ Materials can be obtained through dismantling reactors/external components A grinding system allowing players to grow their desired options to maximum values



New External Components (5 Sets) Fire Brand: Maximizes flame attribute skill effects through "Burn" triggers applied to most flame attribute descendant skills Plague: A set related to poison attribute descendants, considerably increases skill power when worn, considering that poison attribute descendants are mainly used as skill dealers Enlightened Mage: Designed considering the damage cycle of non-attribute descendants, implementing more powerful damage in the next damage cycle Moving Fortress: Improves defense stat utility for all descendants. Connects defense to incoming DMG, instantly strengthening descendants' basic survivability and preventing sudden death Shell Crusher: Considers Voltia's necessity due to the increase in monsters with barriers/shields. Additionally provides means to remove barriers/shields



