The Front Will be Launching A Closed Beta Next Week

You can take part in the Closed Beta for The Front happening next week, as you get to experiment with a limited edition of the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Samar Studio confirmed today that they have launched a Closed Beta for The Front. The Beta will kick off on September 3rd and run all the way until September 8th, completele on PC. This will give you a chance to trya limited version of the game online with other players as the devs test out the servers and more. We have more info and a trailer below about all this, as you can apply to be in the Closed Beta right now on the game's website.

"On this war-torn land, players will engage imperial forces, exiles, and rebels in an epic battle that will determine the fate of humanity. In their fight to rewrite the world's fate, players will explore ruins and enemy areas, craft weapons and equipment, build bases, pilot vehicles, battle the elements, and contend with fearsome foes. Danger lurks everywhere in The Front, and players will need to work together to survive. Building a base with adequate defenses is important, but friends can mean the difference between death and survival when exploring the world to scour for resources and crafting formulas — especially when fighting off waves of enemies."

An open world 36km² in size featuring distinct biomes such as forests, snowlands, and deserts, each with its own resources and ecosystem.

A realistic day/night cycle and ten different types of weather, including blizzards, fog, and thunderstorms.

400+ tech formulas to learn with 30 types of basic building modules and nearly 100 different functional components used to construct logical, and electrical systems, irrigation systems, automated defenses, and more.

20+ kinds of defenses and traps used to protect bases from onslaughts, including crossbows, catapults, meat grinders, arrow walls, poison gas, and shocking electrical devices.

An arsenal of modern weapons customizable with attachments like sights, grips, and tactical flashlights.

A wide array of land, air, and sea vehicles that can be augmented with additional armor and weapons.

Ten distinct survival indices, including hunger, thirst, hypothermia, and infection.

Formidable enemies with unique characteristics, such as high HP or the ability to self-detonate and unleash devastating toxic clouds.

