The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 5

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon GX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard GX, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines. In addition to the normal Full Art variants of the standard GX, Cosmic Eclipse featured Full Art Alternate Art cards, which were often even more collectible.

Reshiram & Zekrom GX: One of the best Full Arts of Cosmic Eclipse by far, this incredible Reshiram & Zekrom GX continues the theme of the standard version by picturing these two Unovan Dragons with the morally ambiguous N, who will do anything to fight for Pokémon freedom. This card was brilliantly done in the style of the Full Art trainers just like the Solgaleo & Lunala GX Full Art, which pictured Lillie with those two Legendaries.

Naganadel & Guzzlord GX Full Art & Alternate Art: Both versions of the card pictured here are a bit underwhelming in the midst of such an incredible set. Don't get me wrong, I'd still be quite happy to pull the Alternate Art which is done in an art style that seems inspired by American comics, a rare style for Pokémon cards indeed, but compared to the others, this doesn't quite fit in with the tone of Cosmic Eclipse as well.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.