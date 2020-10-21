The Full Pre-Halloween Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

With the Seasons Change Part 2 event finished in Pokémon GO, there is a new (and brief) raid rotation happening in-game. This is the Giratina Origin Forme-led rotation, which will last only until Friday when the Halloween Event will take over raids with Ghost-types and costumed Pokémon. Until then, here's what you can get after in raids.

The current Pokémon GO raids include:

Tier One

Carvanha – Shiny capable, standard odds

Dratini – Shiny capable, standard odds

Klink – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Misdreavus- Shiny capable, standard odds

Sableye- Shiny capable, standard odds

Shinx – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Timburr – Shiny capable, boosted odds

While there is nothing incredibly spicy here, it's nice to see three raid/egg exclusives at the same time with Timburr, Shinx, and Klink. These three have a higher-than-standard Shiny rate due to their inability to be found in the wild, so these are raids that Pokémon GO trainers will want to track down while they can.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Alolan Marowak – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Cacturne

Dusclops

Umbreon

Vibrava

Just a note here: the latest Pokémon GO announcement said that there will be an Alolan Marowak Raid Day on Halloween. These Raid Days have historically included incredibly boosted Shiny rates, with Silph researchers determining an average of one in ten. It may be wise to save your Marowak hunting for that day.

Tier Five

Giratina Origin Forme – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in twenty

Don't miss our full Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players.

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

This is Mega Venusaur's swan song. On Friday, it will be replaced in Pokémon GO raids by Mega Gengar, but there will be other ways to earn Mega Venusaur energy in November. Venusaur will be featured in Mega Raids more commonly this week up until its exit.