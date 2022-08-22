The Game Awards 2022 Announces Official Date & New Category

The Game Awards 2022 officially revealed the details of when this year's ceremony will take place, along with a new category. The event will again take place at The Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, being broadcast across multiple platforms, with a live audience on December 8th, 2022. As for the new category, the organization will introduce Best Adaptation, a category that has been designed "to recognize creative work that authentically adapts video game intellectual property to other popular media, including but not limited to theatrical movies, streaming shows, podcasts, novels, and comic books." We have more from today's announcement for you below, including a quote from Geoff Keighley, as we now wait to see who will be nominated in late Fall.

"The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favorite gaming franchises," said Geoff Keighley, creator and executive producer. "With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honor excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums."

New for 2022, The Game Awards will introduce Best Adaptation, a category to recognize creative work that authentically adapts video game intellectual property to other popular media, including but not limited to theatrical movies, streaming shows, podcasts, novels, and comic books. Last year at The Game Awards, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz world premiered the first trailer for the movie Sonic 2 from Paramount Pictures, and the first full trailer debuted for the Halo series from Paramount+.

The Game Awards will bring together the biggest names in gaming and popular culture to celebrate the best games of 2022 and preview the future of the medium with spectacular new game announcements and world premieres. The show will once again feature musical performances including the return of The Game Awards Orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe. IMAX will partner with the show to create The Game Awards: The IMAX Experience, a LIVE community event in cities around the world to experience The Game Awards. Additional details on The Game Awards: The IMAX Experience will be announced in the coming months.