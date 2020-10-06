The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming

The annual Halloween event is one of the most anticipated aspects of Pokémon GO. With details starting to slowly come out about what this event will entail, including a secret raid boss that will take over for part of the event, here is the list of Ghost-type Pokémon currently in Pokémon GO along with how they can be caught and if their Shiny forms are available or not.

Gastly, Haunter, Gengar: This family is going to be incredibly relevant during the Halloween Event. Gastly isn't going to be a highly coveted Shiny catch for Spooky Season anymore because it just had a Community Day, but Mega Gengar Special Research is set to debut during the event. Shiny Mega Gengar is going to be a game-changer due to both its incredible design and usability. Gastly is currently available in its Shiny form and it is expected that once its Mega is unlocked, Gengar encounters will become Shiny capable.

Alolan Marowak: Niantic announced and then rescinded an Alolan Marowak Raid Day last year for Pokémon GO. Could that be something we see pop up? This Pokémon is available in its Shiny form.

Misdreavus, Mismagius: Standard wild spawn. Misdreavus can be encountered Shiny.

Shedinja: Currently featured as October's Research Breakthrough.

Sableye: Standard wild spawn. Sableye can be encountered Shiny.

Shuppet, Banette: Standard wild spawn. Shupppet can be encountered Shiny and will have its own October Spotlight Hour.

Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir: Same as Shuppet. Duskull can be Shiny and will have its own Spotlight Hour.

Drifloon, Drilfbim: Standard wild spawn. Drifloon can be encountered Shiny.

Spiritomb: The last two Halloween events saw Spirtomb available through Special Research. It would be surprising to not see this come back… but it's well past time to make it more widely available and give it its Shiny release.

Froslass: This evolves from Snorunt and is unlikely to be featured.

Giratina Altered Forme: Not currently planned for raids, but it's Shiny is unlocked when it is in raids.

Giratina Origin Forme: This will be the Legendary Raid boss starting this Friday and will have its Shiny released for the first time. This will be the last Legendary before the secret Halloween boss takes over Tier Five raids.

Yamask, Cofagrigus: Rare wild spawn, also featured in October's field research. Yamask can be encountered Shiny.

Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure: Rare wild spawn and featured in field research. This would be a wild Shiny release if Niantic chooses to make that the big Pokémon GO Halloween Shiny reveal.

Golett, Golurk: Rare wild spawn. Last year, this was also available in Field Research that tasked players with hitting Excellent throws.