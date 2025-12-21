Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fairview Games, Sightline Games, The Gold River Project

The Gold River Project Confirmed For Early Access

Can you and your friends survive a good 'ol camping trip gone wrong? The Gold River Project will test you when it arrives in Early Access

Article Summary The Gold River Project hits Steam Early Access, bringing multiplayer survival adventure to the Pacific Northwest.

Explore a mysterious, walled nature reserve where every player choice decides your fate in the wild outdoors.

Solo or 4-player co-op gameplay challenges you to camp, scavenge, craft, and adapt to shifting seasons and threats.

Endless replayability with dynamic environments, evolving mysteries, and unique playthroughs every session.

Indie game developer Fairview Games and publisher Sightline Games have confirmed that The Gold River Project will be coming to Early Access on Steam. This is a multiplayer survival adventure game where you and your friends go off on a camping trip set deep within the Pacific Northwest, where things unexpectedly go wrong and now you're left with a mystery on your hands. You'll work together to figure out what's going on while also trying to find a way out of the situation you are now stuck in. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released EA on January 23, 2026.

The Gold River Project

What begins as a relaxing camping trip quickly devolves into a nightmarish race against time as players discover they are trapped inside a massive, isolated nature reserve divided by imposing and unexplained walls. Playing either solo or in 4-player online co-op, unwitting campers must push through shifting seasonal environments, maintain essential survival needs, uncover the truth of who is watching them from afar, and find a way out before the wilderness consumes them.

Kayak across lakes, hike remote trails, and set up camp wherever you choose. Survival will require learning how to live off the land, wherein every tool and scavenged item matters. Pitch tents, establish and expand base camps, cook meals, purify water, and carefully scavenge, craft, and trade resources as you brave the elements. Pay attention to your health, hunger, fatigue, and temperature, and earn badges as you master new skills needed to endure the wild.

Each season will bring an entirely new set of challenges to endure, so adapting to the conditions is key. Offering endless replayability, The Gold River Project ensures that each playthrough is unique, with ever-changing substations, supplies, points of interest, and pathways to discover. Combining cooperative survival, dynamic environments, and a steadily unfolding mystery.

