Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Game Awards, Six One Indie

The Indie Game Awards Reveals 2025 Nominees

The Indie Game Awards have revealed the full list of nominees for the 2025 edition, set to take place online in mid-December

Article Summary The Indie Game Awards 2025 nominees are live, with the show set for December 18, streaming on Twitch and YouTube.

New for 2025: Indie Vanguard Class highlights five standout developers shaping the future of indie games.

Diverse new categories, like Latin American, Women-Led, and Black Voices, showcase global indie talent.

Nominations are judged by a broad panel of indie curators, journalists, and gaming content creators.

Six One Indie has announced the official set of nominees, judges, presenters, and more for the 2025 edition of The Indie Game Awards. The nominees can be found on the award show's website, as it has listed 18 different awards across a myriad of categories that cover some unique areas not typically seen in other awards shows. We have more details of people involved for you below as we'll see who takes home the honors on December 18, 2025, when they broadcast the show on Twitch and YouTube.

The Indie Game Awards 2025

New to the annual awards-only ceremony is the Indie Vanguard Class, a selection of five developers who represent the future of the industry and stand among those paving the way forward for the indie scene. New regional and showcase-specific categories, curated by showcases such as Latin American Games Showcase, Women-Led Games, and Black Voices in Gaming, have been added to better celebrate diverse voices from around the globe. And finally, players can now submit their favorite indies across a variety of genres for the highly requested Community Picks segment.

Chandana Ekanayake, Lena Raine, Remy Siu, and Chipzel are among the 28 presenters representing the developers who continue to drive the industry forward. Nominations have been thoughtfully deliberated by a broad and diverse panel of indie showcase curators and industry experts, including Six One Indie, Latin American Games Showcase, Women-Led Games, Wholesome Games, The MIX, Black Voices in Gaming, Frosty Games Fest, Southeast Asian Games Showcase, Playtopia Festival, and The Indie Informer, as well as prominent voices from games journalism and content creation, such as Giant Bomb, Game Informer, GameSpot, Wanderbots, Steve Saylor, and noclip. Rather than being guided by any single organization or outlet, the IGAs are shaped through this wide-ranging collaboration, creating a collective celebration of indie games and the developers who bring them to life.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!