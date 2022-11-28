The Jingle Jam 2022 Will Make Its Return This Thursday

Organizers behind The Jingle Jam announced this week that the event will return on Thursday, December 1st, for another charity event. The event will run until December 14th, and during that time, you'll be able to interact with dozens of streams that will be raising funds for the effort, as well as see tons of developers and publishers contribute games to the effort to raise money. The annual Jingle Jam Collection contains almost 90 games which you can buy for one low rate as a package deal, with all proceeds going towards the endeavor. You can read more about it below before the event kicks off.

"This year's Jingle Jam Games Collection is the biggest yet: with almost 90 games worth over £1,000 and is available to anyone who donates over £35 (about $42). There's something for everyone within the collection, from AAA blockbusters like A Total War Saga: Troy and Age of Wonders: Planetfall through to celebrated indie darlings such as PlateUp!, You Suck At Parking and Bonfire Peaks. There are many more and on top of the games, everyone who donates above the £35 minimum will also receive discount coupons for Jingle Jam partners Fanatical, Displate, FRESH, and the Yogscast Store."

"Once again we are humbled by the generosity and passion of the global games industry. Jingle Jam is always the highlight of the year for us here, and with this collection of games we're confident we'll top last year's enormous figure," says Lewis Brindley, co-founder of The Yogscast and Jingle Jam Trustee. "This year's charities span a range of diverse, important issues – we urge you to find out more about each and every one of them. We know times are tough right now for a lot of people, so if you are not in a position to donate this year, please don't worry about it, come and watch the live streams online and join in the fun. But if you are in a position to donate and can find it in your heart to donate generously, you'll be raising funds for some hugely important causes."