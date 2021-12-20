The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition Gets An Update

SNK has dropped a hot new update into The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, improving the online experience for all. The team posted very little info about the update itself, but the gist of it is they implemented a ton of changes to the way the online matchmaking and lobby system works so that those looking to get a match on will have an easier time finding people and being able to play matches. Not to mention having about as good of an online match experience you can have with a game like this using the coding they have at the moment.

So for those of you who were complaining about wasting 30 minutes to get a DNF, that's hopefully been curbed. Meanwhile, some of the other additions include the standard array of bug fixes and improvements to minor things throughout the title, as well as the addition of the game's original soundtrack. Here's some added info from the team.

This update addresses many fans' wishes for a smoother online experience by implementing rollback netcode. Additionally, the update also includes Online Lobbies that can hold up to nine players, and spectating modes so you can watch your friends fight. A warm thanks to everyone who participated in the 2nd Community Beta test, as the feedback earned was instrumental in its making. Many players expressed their satisfaction during the test, and so we hope this update will make an impact on online play. The King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition OST is also featured together with this major update on Steam. It boasts 63 fantastic tracks from the original NeoGeo King Of Fighters '98 and from those added in King Of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match! The SNK Sound Team have newly remastered each track for your listening enjoyment. The soundtrack comes in 2 file formats, MP3 and FLAC.