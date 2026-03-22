Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: B. Jenet, The King Of Fighters, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK Adds B. Jenet To The Roster

The Leader of The Lillien Knights, B. Jenet, is the latest character to be added to The King of Fighters AFK roster with a new event

Article Summary B. Jenet joins The King of Fighters AFK roster with unique LK Arts moves and a limited-time pick-up event.

The Blossom Town Event runs March 26-April 8, featuring new rewards, pets, and exclusive characters.

Players can enjoy increased chances to summon [Spike] synergy fighters and legendary supporters this month.

The King of Fighters AFK brings classic SNK characters into dynamic 5v5 battles with pixel art visuals.

Netmarble dropped a new update for The King Of Fighters AFK, adding a new character in the form of B. Jenet with a new event. The leader of The Lillien Knights comes with her own array of attacks that will keep enemies at bay while also making sure you stay in the fight a little longer than normal. Players will also get to experience the Blossom Town Event, which will take place in a few days. We have more details from the devs here as the content is now live.

The Leader of The Lillien Knights, B. Jenet, Arrives To Fight

B. Jenet, the leader of a band of pirates known as the Lillien Knights, has joined the world of The King of Fighters. She uses the LK Arts fighting style, and players can check out her signature skills, such as "Aurora EX" and "Ennui Mademoiselle," in the game. The B. Jenet Pick-Up Event will be running until April 1 that offers a higher chance to obtain her. In addition, the [Spike] Synergy Fighter Summon Event is running during the same period to grant an increased opportunity to obtain fighters with [Spike] synergy.

Players can also participate in various events to receive valuable rewards. The Blossom Town Event will be available from March 26 to April 8, and the Lucky Elpy Event will be running from March 30 to April 3. Players will have a chance to meet Aura, a Legendary pet inspired by B. Jenet, and Sakumo through the Blossom Town Event and the Legendary supporter Lao through the Lucky Elpy Event.

The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King Of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on NeoGeo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite Fighters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining up to 15 different Fighters and formations.

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