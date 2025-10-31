Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, SNK | Tagged: Kula Diamond, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Adds Kula Diamond in Latest Update

The King Of Fighters AFK has released a new update this week, adding Kula Diamond to the roster with additional content and event

Article Summary Kula Diamond joins The King Of Fighters AFK roster as a new legendary fighter with special icy attacks.

Special pick-up events boost chances to acquire Kula Diamond and fighters with [Corrosion] Synergy.

New legendary pets and supporter added, available through upcoming in-game events and summons.

The King Of Fighters AFK lets players build teams, enjoy 5v5 pixel art battles, and progress effortlessly.

Netmarble released a new update today for The King of Fighters AFK, as players now have access to Kula Diamond, alogn with some additional content. The short version is that you're getting a new badass fighter from their legendary roster, as well as a new pet, a new supporter, and a variety of in-game events that will run for the next few weeks. We have the finer details below for all of this as the update is now live.

Kula Diamond

The new Legendary fighter Kula Diamond, who first appeared as a hidden fighter in The King Of Fighters 2000, possesses the unique ability to instantly freeze moisture in the air to unleash powerful attacks. In The King Of Fighters AFK, Kula Diamond is faithfully reimagined with the same style and charm that made her memorable debut in the KOF 2000. Players will have an increased chance to acquire Kula Diamond through the Kula Diamond Pick-Up Event that is currently available until November 12. During the same period, the [Corrosion] Synergy Pick-Up Summon Event will also give players a higher chance to obtain fighters with the [Corrosion] Synergy. Additionally, two special events will be coming soon: the Lucky Elpy Event (November 3 – 7), and the Cheer Up Event (November 6 -19). These events offer players the chance to meet the Legendary pets Candy Sorbet and Pom-pomtese and the Legendary supporter Diana, respectively.

The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on Neo Geo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite characters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining different characters and formations. As an AFK RPG, The King Of Fighters AFK offers players fast-paced growth and effortless progression. Players can rapidly power up their fighters, and a variety of events providing numerous rewards will further support player growth.

