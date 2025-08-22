Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Launches in Early September

You can currently pre-reghister to play The King of Fighters AFK on mobile for iOS and Android, as the game arrives this September

Article Summary The King Of Fighters AFK releases on iOS and Android in September, with pre-registration open now.

Pre-registered players can earn up to 3,000 Summon Tickets and exclusive fighter rewards at launch.

The game features pixel art graphics, iconic KOF characters, and fast-paced 5v5 team battles.

Strategic deck building and AFK RPG mechanics enable quick fighter growth and plentiful in-game events.

Netmarble has announced the official release date for The King of Fighters AFK, as the game will arrive on mobile devices next month. The company is currently taking pre-registered players on both iOS and Android, with the bonus of getting rewards when the game launches. This includes up to 3,000 Summon Tickets and the Unique-grade fighter Vice, which can also be purchased using in-game credits when you start playing it. What's more, the first summon is guaranteed to offer one of eight popular Legendary-grade fighters that you'll be more than familiar with to use as an ally. We have more details on the game below and a new trailer to check out here, as it will finally arrive on September 4, 2025.

The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK has prepared several exclusive rewards to welcome its Early Access users. They are guaranteed to receive MATURE, a fighter of the Orochi clan known for her AoE skills. In addition, the beloved characters from The King Of Fighters series, such as IORI and LEONA, will be issued as rewards for joining the Early Access.

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on Neo Geo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite characters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining different characters and formations. As an AFK RPG, The King Of Fighters AFK offers players fast-paced growth and effortless progression. Players can rapidly power up their fighters, and a variety of events providing numerous rewards will further support player growth.

