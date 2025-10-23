Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: halloween, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Received a Halloween Update For 2025

The King Of Fighters AFK has a new update out now, as the game has gotten its Halloween content for the year and a little more

Article Summary The King Of Fighters AFK rolls out its annual Halloween 2025 update with new spooky content and events.

Halloween-style Iori Yagami and Mature debut as Legendary fighters in a special Pick-Up Event.

Spooky Night 2 Check-In event gives instant access to Halloween Mature and up to 1,000 Fighter Tokens.

Participate in seasonal dungeons, unlock Demonio pet, play mini-games, and collect holiday rewards.

Netmarble released a new update today for The King of Fighters AFK, as they have dumped the annual Halloween content into the mobile title. Are you can see from the image here, you're getting a Spooky Night event with two special horror outfits and more. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Halloween 2025

Halloween-style versions of Iori Yagami and Mature have entered the fight as new Legendary fighters. A special Pick-Up Event featuring Halloween-style Iori Yagami and Mature is now running through November 5, giving players an increased chance to add them to their roster. The Spooky Night 2 Check-In event is now available as well. Players can obtain the Halloween-style Mature on the first day they log in during the event period and additional login bonuses such as Halloween Fighter Tokens. A total of 1,000 Halloween Fighter Tokens will be awarded as additional rewards for checking in that offer chances to unlock Halloween-themed Fighters.

Players who participate in the Spooky Night Event can take part in a variety of seasonal activities. This includes a chance to meet the newly added Legendary pet Demonio and supporter G-Mantle. Players can also challenge the seasonal content Pumpkin Parade dungeon to earn Halloween Fighter Tokens and a special Halloween-themed profile and frame. Finally, they can enjoy the Ghost Shuffle mini-game, where sorting descending ghosts by type earns points and additional rewards.

The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on Neo Geo Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite characters and enjoy dynamic combats. The excitement intensifies with 5v5 team battles, and players can strategically create their decks by combining different characters and formations. As an AFK RPG, The King Of Fighters AFK offers players fast-paced growth and effortless progression. Players can rapidly power up their fighters, and a variety of events providing numerous rewards will further support player growth.

