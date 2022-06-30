The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds XV Krohnen Update

Netmarble has added a new update today for The King Of Fighters AllStar as players can now mess around with XV Krohnen. The latest Purple Element/Defense Type fighter comes with a few new options you might enjoy utilizing including a [Extreme] Fighter's ATK increase of 40% and a Critical rate increase by 12%. Along with these, he has a Special Skill with several traits which include immunity to Petry and Darkness. He also can recover 15% of HP when attacked with Ultimate Move, which has a cooldown of 10 seconds, while also immune to DMG for 3 seconds when HP is 30% or less with a cooldown of 12 seconds. And finally, he has 30% chance to become immune to DMG for 4 seconds when attacked with a 15-second cooldown. We have more info about the update for you below as it's officially live.

SS Kyo can now be upgraded to EX (Yellow Element / Attack Type) via the Change Up Kit from the Exchange Shop. When the fighter is upgraded, this will increase Active Skill DMG to enemies affected by Burn or Starlight from 60% to 70% while decreasing Active Skill Cooldown by 0.3 second upon landing a hit on a burned target. New battle cards have been added including the Krohnen Special Card, which offers a Special Skill to the fighter when equipped. The card increases ATK by 2%, Active Skill DMG by 4.5%, Critical DMG by 6%, and recovers HP by 8% upon usage. Additional new battle cards include a card set for Krohnen, and option cards will also be added. Several new in-game events will be available in The King Of Fighters AllStar including: New Krohnen Rush Dungeon – Daily rewards include Rubies and Rare Enhancement Hammers while players can obtain new battle cards at the Exchange Shop.

XV Krohnen Event Tower – The event is the EX Fighter version of Tower of Trials. This will be unlocked if either XV Krohnen or SS Kyo is acquired. Players will have the opportunity to receive various rewards with each stage cleared, including Krohnen's Coin, EXP Mystery Box, Memory Mystery Box of BS or SS Fighters.

XV Krohnen Event Codex – Celebrating the launch of XV Krohnen, players can receive rewards with each mission cleared. Rewards include the KOF Purple Soul as a first-time Recruitment Reward for XV Krohnen while the Imprint Stone Selection Box will also be available when each Awakening is reached. The Imprint Stone Selection Box or Krohnen's Coin can be obtained depending on the fighter's awaken level.

Additional Events: Players can participate in other events including Relay Roulette.