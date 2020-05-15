The King Of Fighters All Star Welcome WWE Superstars To The Mix

The King of Fighters All Star is welcoming WWE Superstars into the mix, allowing fans to now play as some of the biggest WWE talents on the roster. Fans will be able to collect and add Superstars such as The Rock, John Cena, Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston. Alternative versions of The Rock and Kingston are available for free to anyone who downloads the game through Wednesday, June 3rd.

The King of Fighters All Star is a traditional side-scrolling fighting game that features other well-known characters, including Terry Bogard, Iori Yagami, and Mai Shiranui. Adding the WWE Superstars to the mix is a match made in fighting game heaven. This ambitious partnership between Netmarble and WWE hopes to provide an authentic experience for players, which Netmarble hopes players will love;

"WWE and The King of Fighters have been entertaining people around the world for decades, so this is something truly special for us and the players," said Shin Hwa Cho, Executive Producer of Netmarble. "We worked closely with WWE to provide a truly authentic experience, bringing the likeness and moves of each Superstar to our game. We know our players are going to love the experience."

WWE saw this an opportunity to widen their audience, but also hopes to give existing WWE fans another way to enjoy their favorite superstars;

"Partnering with an industry leader like Netmarble Corp. and bringing together two iconic brands made this collaboration a natural fit," said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. "Integrating WWE Superstars into The King of Fighters All Star franchise will provide our fans with another opportunity to connect with their favorite Superstars and introduce new audiences to our action-packed entertainment."

The King of Fighters gives fans the chance to use the move sets of the added Superstars, and also allows them to participate in WWE-themed events, including:

Time Attack Mode: Players compete by taking control of WWE Superstars and clearing three powerful bosses in a row. WWE-Themed Summon Banner: Players can obtain Superstars via two new Banners Super Mission: Players can obtain 'The Rock' by completing a new Super Mission WWE-Themed Dungeons: Kofi Kingston is obtainable by gathering rewards from a Rush Event Dungeon; there is a WWE-themed Mini-Dungeon to get various rewards WWE-Themed Roulette: Players can spin a new Roulette Wheel for a chance to unlock 'The Doctor of Thuganomics' John Cena.

Fans can download the game from Google Play or the App Store.