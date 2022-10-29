The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds Two New Characters

Netmarble and SNK revealed two new fighters would be coming to The King Of Fighters AllStar in the latest update. The update went live this week as they have added in Lady Chin Gentsia and Athena Asamiya, both of whom will present new kinds of challenges for players to learn and overcome as they are no slouches when it comes to fighting. You can read more about both characters and the additions to this update below.

"Athena Asamiya (Yellow Element/Balance type) drops into the game with a leader skill that increases [Extreme] fighter's ATK by 50% and Critical DMG by 35%. Her special skills increase ATK by 10% and Penetration by 600 for 5 seconds for each attack, stacking up to 5 attacks, as well as allow her to become immune to DMG for 4 seconds when HP is 20% or less at a cooldown rate of 10 seconds."

"Lady Chin Gentsai (Red Element/Defense type) is also introduced in today's update and brings along a leader skill that Increases [Red element] fighter's ATK by 50% and Critical DMG rate by 25%. Special skills for this fierce fighter increase Physical DMG by 150% of Critical DMG Rate for 7 seconds upon landing an active skill with a Cooldown rate of 7 seconds. Her special skills also include a PVP Exclusive special that casts a Critical Hit Shield to absorb DMG for 7 seconds when HP is 70% or higher. In addition, the Critical Hit Shield will be removed from players once the shield is attacked 6 times, at a cooldown rate of 15 seconds."

"When equipped to Athena Asamiya, new battle cards are available that increase Critical DMG Rate by 30% for 10 seconds, when equipped to Lady Chin Gentsai the finisher cooldown will reset and make skills available. To celebrate this new game update, players can enter an abundance of new in-game events to obtain various The King Of Fighters AllStar rewards:

Team Co-op Event: Various rewards are available for those who clear the missions during the event period, such as BS Fighter Selector, depending on the team score or individual score.

Popstar Gift Event: Players can acquire either Popstar Cake, Popstar Chocolate or Popstart Heart Letter via Halloween Gift Item Mystery Box during the event. The item can be gifted to fighters and rewards will be offered in accordance with the player's level achievement.

Rush Dungeon: Fire, Psycho Soldier!: Players can receive rewards such as 'Fire, Psycho Soldier! Rush Event Coin' and growth items for fighters once they clear the round for each stage.

Challenge Dungeon, Strength Equals Cuteness! : This new dungeon will be opened once players acquire either XV Athena Asamiya or Lady Chin Gentasi.

Halloween Witch's Login Bonus: A special login event will offer players rewards, including the Awaken EXP Capsule or Elite Enhancement Hammer.

A special login event will offer players rewards, including the Awaken EXP Capsule or Elite Enhancement Hammer. EX Event Codex: Acquire XV Athena Asamiya or Lady Chin Gentsai during the event period, and rewards will be offered as the fighter grows."