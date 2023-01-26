The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds Two New KOFXV Fighters Enjoy two new characters from The King Of Fighters XV joining the roster of The King Of Fighters AllStar, along with new content.

Those playing The King Of Fighters AllStar will finally get some new characters from The King Of Fighters XV in the latest update. Netmarvle and SNK have come together to add Iori and Shun'ei to the game, giving you some new options with a couple of new skills to unleash on your opponents. As well as some new content you can experience right now as soon as you download the update. We have the developer notes for you down below.

"This new game update for The King Of Fighters AllStar features two new playable fighters that players can choose for battle. XV Iori (Red Element/Attack type) has a leader skill that increases [Extreme] fighters' ATK and Critical DMG. In addition, his active skill grants strong charging capability, while his special skill increases allies' ATK by a certain rate. XV Shun'ei (Green Element/Balance type) features a leader skill that increases [Green Element] fighters' ATK and Critical DMG by a certain level. His ability decreases Active Skill Cooldown for a period and also decreases all enemies' DEF upon landing a Basic Attack. New battle cards have been added, including XV Iori and XV Shun'ei's Special Card, which grant special skills to the equipped fighter. After using a skill, XV Iori Special Card increases Critical DMG for a period while XV Shun'ei Special Card increases ATK Speed for a certain time."

Rush Dungeon: I'm a Producer?: Players can complete multiple stages of various difficulties featuring stories of Hotaru and Shun'ei striving to be the best musician and acquire event coins that can be used to exchange items.

Challenge Dungeon: Sonata of Fate and Envy: The dungeon will be available when the players obtain either XV Iori or XV Shun'ei. Those who complete each stage can acquire many rewards, including Event Dice, BS/SS Fighter Memory Random Box, etc.

EX Event Codex: Power up XV Iori and XV Shun'ei fighters obtained during the event period and complete missions to obtain various rewards, which includes a EX Core Board Reset Item and the Prime Memory Shard of XV Iori and XV Shun'ei.