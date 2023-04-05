The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds XV Kula & XV Mai Netmarble has added two more characters to The King Of Fighters AllStar roster with XV Kula & XV Mai this week.

Netmarble has released a new update for The King Of Fighters AllStar, as two more fighters from KOFXV make their way into the roster. Mia and Kula make their presence known as they expand the number of characters to choose from and do battle against, bringing with them a couple of options to fight with that you'll get a kick out of. We have the details of their inclusion below along with a trailer to show them off.

"The ever-seductive XV Mai Shiranui (Red Element /Defense type) fighter has a leader skill that increases Extreme Fighters' ATK by a percentage and also increases Burn damage done by a percentage. Meanwhile, her special skill grants Mai the Kunoichi of Fire effect for a period upon use. Each stack of Kunoichi of Fire increases Mai's ATK, Critical hit rate, Critical damage, and active skill damage, making her more dangerous the longer she's on the field and a perfect unit to buff up with the rest of your party. XV Kula Diamond (Purple Element/Defense type) also joins the fight in this new update. Her leader skill increases Extreme fighters' Attack by a certain rate and increases Chill Damage by a percentage. Her special skill makes her immune to Stun, Freeze, and Darkness."

"When an active skill lands on enemies with the Brrr state, it freezes enemies and decreases defense by 100% for a certain time. It also casts a critical hit shield that absorbs damage for a period if attacked when HP has decreased to a certain rate. All of this combined makes her perfect to combine with other purple element fighters to make your team a bit more durable in the process. New King Of Fighters AllStar battle cards (Special/Option/Set) have been released for XV Shiranui and XV Kula Diamond. XV Shiranui's card increases attack speed for a certain time after using a skill, while XV Kula Diamond's card increases critical damage for a period after using a skill. Players can now enjoy various in-game events and obtain special rewards."

Team Relay Dungeon: Alexandrite: Players can form two different teams of three players and attack Alexandrite, which has two different elements. When reaching a certain damage threshold, rewards will be distributed including valuable Common EX Memory items that can be used to awaken Extreme fighters.

Rush Dungeon: Mai Love Parade : Players can blitz through various levels to obtain event coins, with the ability to acquire items such as set cards.

: Players can blitz through various levels to obtain event coins, with the ability to acquire items such as set cards. Spring Celebration Puzzle Event: Puzzle pieces will be rewarded for playing various modes in The King Of Fighters AllStar. Once the puzzle is complete, it can be exchanged for a special item to decorate your collection room.