The King Of Fighters XV To Launch Season Two In January

SNK has announced that they have a confirmed date for The King Of Fighters XV – Season Two, as it will be coming in January 2023. The team didn't release a ton of information about what would be coming because, obviously, they want you to be intrigued enough to buy into it but not give everything away before you've had a chance to buy into it. What we do know is that they will be adding new characters to the roster, and the first one to get a confirmation of their return to the series is Shingo Yabuki. The character has been in the series infrequently, being added here and there, sometimes as a mid-boss character. This is the first time he's been added in as a DLC character, and based on the way KOFXV is formatted, we already know he's going to be joined by two more characters who will eventually make their way into the fray. But who they are and what kind of team they will form will probably not be revealed until the end of December. For the time being, enjoy the trailer below showing off more of what's to come in Season 2.

"Since its launch in February 2022, The King Of Fighters XV has undergone various updates, and 13 DLC characters have been added to its roster throughout Season 1. Now, the long-awaited Season 2 will begin in January 2023, with Shingo Yabuki being the first character to be released. In addition to Shingo, character refinements for the entire roster are scheduled to be released as well. Kim, the second Season 2 DLC character, as well as the highly anticipated crossplay function, will come to The King Of Fighters XV sometime during Spring 2023. More DLC characters and updates will arrive throughout Season 2 as The King Of Fighters XV continues to evolve."