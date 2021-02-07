The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Regigigas

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now that we have assessed multiple generations of Legendaries, we move to a Legendary Pokémon that debuted in a ticketed Special Research and then moved on to become the EX raid feature in late 2019 and stayed until EX raids were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We're talking about that master of the Hoenn Titans, the continent-mover, the guy with grass hair and grass boots… we're talking about Regigigas.

Regigigas

There's a scene in The Sopranos where, after a mid-level mobster Ralphie does something unforgivable, Tony Soprano calls him up for a drink, attempting to get a gauge of where his underling's head is at. In front of Paulie Walnuts, one of Tony's right-hand men, Ralph declines the drink and walks away. Paulie turns to Tony and, with the blind rage of a rabid dog in his eyes, says, "Let's whack this [Torchic]-sucker and be done with it."

All of that is to say, the scene reminded me of how I felt about Regigigas toward the end of its run as the EX Raid boss.

Regigigas has a huge catch circle that is easy to hit. It is placed at a distance that makes for a natural throw. It is an absolutely massive Pokémon. It essentially had the perfect recipe for an easy catch but, instead, it was a resister. Greats. Excellents. Golden Razz. Give it all to Regigigas in Pokémon GO and it always put up a fight until the bitter end.

RATING: 8 out of 10 — Ask Paulie Walnuts how I feel.