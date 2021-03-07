The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Unova Dragons

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now that we have assessed all other Legendary species currently available… let's look at the Unova dragons, including the very one that inspired this scale… Kyurem itself.

Reshiram

Reshiram is a toughie, but was even harder when it first debuted. It featured one of the furthest catch circles in Pokémon GO history, which Niantic amended by bringing it a tick closer. Still, though, it remains one of the most resistant species, popping out of Premier Balls like its damn hobby. This one takes immense patience and constant Golden Razz Berries.

RATING: Eight – It really doesn't want to join you on your Pokémon adventure

Zekrom

Have you ever taken Zekrom into a gym or raid battle? It's… very aggressive. It uses its big, crushingly powerful arm to slap out attacks, overhand, over and over again. It brings that same aggression to the catching process when encountered in raids, stubbornly hopping out of your balls. One perk, though, is that it has a similar catch circle to Reshiram. Learn one, learn them both.

RATING: Eight – Zekrom is big mad

Kyurem

Finally, we assess the Pokémon after which the Kyurem Scale is named. This icy boi is a storm of @#$%ery that culminates in one of the most difficult catching experiences in Pokémon GO. Now, can Kyurem catches be learned? Yeah, I feel as if I've personally adjusted to its strangeness, but what a learning curve! In fact, what a curve in general. Kyurem's catch circle doesn't operate like that of other Pokémon. It's both far and low, which takes a well-practiced and very specific throw to hit "Excellent" throws on. When Kyurem is hit in its bizarrely-placed spot, it resists going into the ball like few others can. Every species can be mastered, but Kyurem is indeed one of, if not the, all-time toughest.

RATING: Ten – It's right there in the name of the scale