The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny In Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, a new trio of Shiny Legendary Pokémon will be available in Pokémon GO: the Lake Trio, which consists of Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie. Note, though, that there will be featured in regional raids and trainers can only access them out-of-region if invited. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the full Lake Trio raid information and schedule over at the Pokémon GO blog. They wrote:

Depending on your region, Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the first time ever in Pokémon GO, you might find a Shiny one, if you're lucky! Every Wednesday in September, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be featured. Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland) Wednesday, September 29, 2021: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

Pokémon GO trainers can expect full, dedicated raid guides for Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie tomorrow in honor of their arrival. An early tip from me to you is to invest in Ghost-type and Dark-type Pokémon. The Lake Trio are all Psychic-types with shared weaknesses, so while the order of the counters may be different, the lists will have a lot in common. There will be the expected inclusions such as Gengar (especially Mega Gengar), Darkrai, Chandelure, Origin Forme Giratina, Yveltal, and more. Also, note that Shadow Pokémon have quite a heavy Attack bonus, so they are worth adding to your raid team if their Charged Attacks have been unlocked and Frustation has been removed.