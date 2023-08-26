Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: cities: skylines, Cities: Skylines II

The Latest Cities: Skylines II Featurette Focuses On Progression

Check out the latest developer video and blog from Paradox Interactive, as they delve deeper into the Cities: Skylines II progression system.

Paradox Interactive released another deep-dive blog for Cities: Skylines II this past week, as they talked about the progression system in the game. Essentially, this time around, things will be changed up so that milestones can be unlocked as you progress your city from bare-bones town all the way to the metropolis you wish it to become. We have a snippet from the latest blog about these new changes for you to read below, along with another dev video, as we wait for a release date to be announced.

"In Cities: Skylines, Milestones were unlocked by reaching certain population thresholds, which varied depending on the buildable land of the map and gave you one path to the next Milestone: Build more residential areas. With Cities: Skylines II, we have taken a different approach. Each Milestone is unlocked by reaching a specific amount of Expansion Points (XP), which are accumulated both passively and actively through building your city. Passive Expansion Points are awarded 16 times throughout an in-game day as a result of increases in both Population and Happiness, giving a well-functioning city steady progress towards the next Milestone. Meanwhile, active Expansion Points are granted immediately as a result of actions you take, such as placing or upgrading a service building, constructing a signature building, or expanding the city's road network."

"There are 20 Milestones to unlock, from Tiny Village all the way to Megapolis, and each one grants you a mix of Monetary rewards, Development Points, and Expansion Permits, as well as access to new City Services, Policies, and Management Options. As your city grows, you will need to answer more of your citizens' needs by providing them with additional services, such as Public Transportation and Communication. You also gain access to Districts and can customize areas of the city using Policies. You can find more about those topics in the City Services development diary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!