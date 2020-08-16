The Latest Iron Harvest Trailer Shows Off The Saxony Faction

Deep Silver has released a new trailer this week for Iron Harvest, showing off The Saxony Empire in all of its glory. If you're not already familiar with this game, its based on the universe of the board game Scythe, utilizing the art created by the Polish artist Jakub Różalski. You're in an alternate history of 1920+ where people fight over resources in various ways, including using mechs that look like they were created in World War II. The game iwll have you playing as one of several factions as you gather resources and expand throughout the region. Sometimes by reputable ways, but most of the time it's through conquest and destruction. Because when do people ever build mechs as a peacekeeping force? The new trailer shows off one of those factions with the Saxony, as you can check it out below and read a bit about them. The game will be released on PC on September 1st, 2020.

Having a history of being one of the most influential countries in Europe, the proud Saxony Empire is facing challenging times with its elites and aristocrats feeling humiliated after World War I. With wounded pride, but massive mechs, the Saxony Empire is driven to regain their honor on the battlefield. Saxony mechs are often named after legendary characters and figures of old heroic tales and myths. And surely, looking at the tremendous firepower they bring to the battlefield, the Brunhilde, Eisenhans and Grimbart mech units live up to these dark fairytales. Though just like Achilles, every war machine may have a weak spot on its back.