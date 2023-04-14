The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Announces Precious Edition Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have announced The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum - Precious Edition, set for release this May.

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have revealed the special edition they're making for The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, which they're calling the Precious Edition. Planned to be the essential collector's edition of all editions, this will give you a multitude of physical and digital items for you to enjoy. Included in the set will be the primary game, as well as a collection of over 100 pieces of concept art, a Lore Compendium that will give you a fresh look at Middle-earth, the complete soundtrack with all 17 tracks in one set, and the Sindarin VO Expansion that will give you some new voices to hear throughout the game. Basically, if you're a fan of LOTR and want everything there ever is to own about everything ever made for it, this is a must-buy. You can read more about it below, as it will be released alongside the main game on May 25tyh, 2023.

"The Precious Edition was put together with Tolkien fans in mind. Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have gone above and beyond to curate a captivating package that includes over 100 stunning art pieces, a lore compendium to deepen your Middle-earth knowledge, additional Sindarin lines for the game's Elves, which will make you feel like you are properly east of the Misty Mountains, and more! With a focus on immersing players in the world of Middle-earth, this edition is sure to delight fans and gamers alike."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum | Core adventure.

Exclusive Concept Art | Over 100 original sketches and development secrets

Lore Compendium | Learn more about the untold history of Middle-earth.

Original Soundtrack | Epic orchestral 17-track Album.

Sindarin VO Expansion| Additional voice-acting in the Elvish tongue of Sindarin, done by professionals and made for Middle-earth die-hard fans who want to immerse themselves even more while exploring the world of Tolkien.