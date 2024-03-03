Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Glowlight Games, HOOK Games, The Magical Mixture Mill

The Magical Mixture Mill Will Leave Early Access Later This Month

HOOK Games have confirmed that The Magical Mixture will finally leave Early Access, as Version 1,0 will be released in a few weeks.

Article Summary Magical Mixture Mill exits Early Access with full launch on March 27, 2024.

Embark on potion brewing adventures as you replace a witch in her mixture shop.

Create automated potion production lines in a colorful and cozy fantasy world.

Meet varying heroes' demands, refine their potions, and grow your loyal clientele.

Indie game developer Glowlight Games and publisher HOOK Games confirmed that The Magical Mixture Mill is finally leaving Early Access this month. For almost a year, the game has been available on Steam in a limited capacity while the team worked to finish the game. Now, Version 1.0 is looming as the team will release the full game on March 27, 2024. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

The Magical Mixture Mill

Any adventurer will tell you that Griselda's Magical Mixtures is the go-to shop for travelers and heroes in search of performance-enhancing concoctions; be it to obtain mighty strength, incredible intelligence, enviable beauty or… less heroic needs. Griselda, an elderly mushroom-loving witch, has always run the business with great dedication but time has taken its toll, and it's time to train someone who can replace her. In short, her knowledge must be handed down and YOU – a former adventurer whose career was cut short by mixture intolerance – will be the perfect candidate!

Together with your goblin assistant, build automated production lines of alchemical workstations to provide potent mixtures to the local heroes, assisting them in their epic quests, and making you their favorite potion supplier. Explore diverse biomes and use your remaining adventuring abilities to gather and research exotic ingredients, leading to new mixing opportunities. Get ready to face all the "wax on, wax off" challenges Griselda throws at you to bring the shop back to its former glory!

Accessible, automated potion brewing – Create fully automated production pipelines from a varied catalogue of workstations to produce potions. Balance liquid ratio, maximize potency, pick the right ingredients, balance flavors and pour it all on the fanciest bottle you can craft to create the potion!

– Create fully automated production pipelines from a varied catalogue of workstations to produce potions. Balance liquid ratio, maximize potency, pick the right ingredients, balance flavors and pour it all on the fanciest bottle you can craft to create the potion! A Vibrant, Cozy, and Colorful world! – A mix of colorful illustration designs with a pinch of cheeky classic fantasy humor but still an alchemically-cozy experience. Different environments to explore and gather your ingredients. But be careful! Some flora and fauna will fight back…

– A mix of colorful illustration designs with a pinch of cheeky classic fantasy humor but still an alchemically-cozy experience. Different environments to explore and gather your ingredients. But be careful! Some flora and fauna will fight back… Happy customers always come back! Especially if they are "hooked" – Not all heroes want the same potions, so take your time to get to know your customers. As they level up, their demand for stronger and more advanced mixtures grow, turning them into very loyal customers – and turning your pockets heavy with coins!

