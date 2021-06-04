The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Set To Launch In 2023
Marvel announced this morning that they will be releasing the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game sometime in 2023. The game will be introduced to the public sometime next year with the Playtest Rulebook, which will come with its own unique system to create your own character within the primary Earth-616 universe. The game will allow you to explore the vast array of storylines stretching across the heroes and groups you all know, as well as space and everything in-between. The book will also come with profiles for playable NPC characters including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Wolverine, Storm, and more. We have a little more info below from the announcement as we wait to hear about a precise date when the playtest will be released.
Written and co-designed by award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest), the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Playtest Rulebook will introduce players to the all-new D616 System, an accessible and easy-to-learn system for newcomers to tabletop RPGs and a natural evolution for those familiar with the most popular tabletop role-playing games on the market. Use Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic to win the day, and discover your true abilities as you face impossible odds! Marvel and tabletop RPG fans who pick up and play the Playtest Rulebook will have an opportunity to help shape the game with a chance to offer feedback on the rules before its full release in 2023!
"As a lifelong Marvel fan and gamer, this project is a dream come true," said Forbeck. "Fortunately, after writing a couple editions of The Marvel Encyclopedia and designing tabletop games professionally for over 30 years, I feel ready to help make this the best Marvel TTRPG experience ever. I can't wait for everyone to have the chance to play it!"