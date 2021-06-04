The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Set To Launch In 2023

Marvel announced this morning that they will be releasing the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game sometime in 2023. The game will be introduced to the public sometime next year with the Playtest Rulebook, which will come with its own unique system to create your own character within the primary Earth-616 universe. The game will allow you to explore the vast array of storylines stretching across the heroes and groups you all know, as well as space and everything in-between. The book will also come with profiles for playable NPC characters including Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Wolverine, Storm, and more. We have a little more info below from the announcement as we wait to hear about a precise date when the playtest will be released.