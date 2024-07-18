Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DarkStone Digital, The Mortuary Assistant

The Mortuary Assistant: Definitive Edition Is Coming Next Month

The Mortuary Assistant will be coming to consoles next month as the Definitive Edition will bring the entire horror game and more.

Article Summary Definitive Edition of The Mortuary Assistant hits consoles with upgrades.

New updates and Haunt Events added to PC and Switch versions.

Embalm and fend off demonic forces in this unique horror game.

Over 10 hours of content with a story that evolves through playthroughs.

Indie game developer DarkStone Digital and publisher horror DreadXP are bringing The Mortuary Assistant to consoles with the Definitive Edition. The game will mark the two-year anniversary by coming to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and with it comes a number of new updates to the game that will also be implemented on the PC and Switch versions. This version will come with a number of upgrades, bug fixes, new Haunt Events, an endless embalming-only mode, new bodies, additional lore, a new Valentine's Day seasonal event in February, performance improvements, and other quality-of-life additions. Enjoy the trailer, as this edition will arrive on August 2.

The Mortuary Assistant: Definitive Edition

Having completed your degree in mortuary sciences, you have taken on an apprenticeship at River Fields Mortuary. Over the past several months you have logged many hours aiding the Mortician in daily tasks along with learning the ins and outs of the embalming process as well as how to properly handle and care for the deceased. Late one night, you are called into work to handle some embalmings. Death doesn't keep daytime hours. But there is something different about these bodies because there is something different about you. The phone rings with the Mortician on the other end. The rumors are true, and you can not leave.

Perform embalming tasks while keeping demonic forces at bay

Practice occult rituals to identify demonic entities

Piece together clues to banish the demon and save your soul

Uncover the gripping history of Rebecca Owens, the haunting past of River Fields, and a sinister secret that lies just beneath the surface…

Ground breaking system makes every playthrough unique, guaranteeing you will never feel completely safe.

A story that unfolds through multiple playthroughs. Each demon you banish is just a piece of the puzzle

10+ hours of content with more to find for inquisitive eyes

