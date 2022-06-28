The Nintendo Direct Mini Provides Dozens Of New Game Updates

Nintendo aired their latest Nintendo Direct Mini livestream this morning showing off several games from partners bringing in new titles. This particular video games us a number of awesome reveals including Portal: Companion Collection being launched today, the announcement of Blanc, Dragon Quest Treasures coming this December to the Switch, Pac-Man World Re-Pac will drop this August, the reveal of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Super Bomberman R 2 coming next year, the latest trailer for Return To Monkey Island, and more. We have the full rundown from Nintendo themselves for you here along with the full video down at the bottom.

Harvestella: Farm, fight and forge friendships in a new fantasy world. Welcome to Lethe, a peaceful village where seasons brightly color the environment. Your story begins here in this new life-simulation RPG. Farm, craft items and collect materials as you go about your everyday life, meeting townsfolk along the way. The seasons gently flow from spring, summer, fall and winter. However, they'll eventually give way to the season of death, Quietus. The fate of the village depends on you stopping the Death Season from wreaking havoc. Begin your new life in Harvestella, launching on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4.

