The Pokémon Center Kicks Off Holiday 2021 Collection

The Pokémon Center has announced its Holiday Collection 2021. Featuring decorations, clothing, plushies, toys, and more, fans of Pokémon can bring the holiday to their home with fan-favorite such as Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, the Eeveelutions, and more. Let's take a look at what is being offered this year, along with some pictures showcasing these items provided by The Pokémon Company.

The best way to view the offerings here is the Holiday Gift Guide, which shows items gathered into categories by the Pokémon Center. You can view that here.

The Pokémon Center also broke down their Holiday 2021 selection with the following announcement:

Plush: Trainers can snuggle up with themed Pikachu, Glaceon, Piplup and Mantyke plush, or accessorize with plush keychains featuring Chinchou, Spheal, Buizel and Galarian Corsola.

The plush options are generally my favorites. I did a special review of select items from their Halloween 2021 Collection, where I was set a Scorbunny plush and a mini Litwick keychain plush. I thought both of those were not only adorable from my perspective as a Pokémon fan, but also quite well-made, with Halloween-specific designs that make them unique, exclusive items.

The list continues:

Delibird Holiday Express Figures: The popular Delibird Holiday Express train figure series is returning to Pokémon Center with Snorlax Pass, MooMoo Milk & Cookies and Ponyta Holiday Rockers figures that are brimming with holiday cheer. Also, Trainers can complete their Delibird Holiday Express collection with previously released figures, such as Pikachu Engine, Dragonite Flat Car, Alolan Vulpix Box Car and Slowpoke Caboose.

These are essentially decorative pieces which feature multiple Pokémon. My favorite has to be the Delibird Holiday Express Moomoo Milk & Cookies Tank Car Figure, which shows Chespin just having a grand ol' time.

Apparel and Accessories: Trainers can gear up for cooler weather with a vast array of clothing and accessories that feature [fan-favorites.] Items include sweaters, pajamas, scarves, gloves, beanies, headbands and festive pin sets. Home Décor: Hearths and trees will look jollier with the addition of wintery items such as ornaments and wreaths. Throws and pillow covers sporting festive Pokémon are perfect for adding a cozy touch to décor. Kitchenware: Luxe kitchenware starring Pikachu and Delibird, as well as Gardevoir and Togekiss, adds a festive touch to holiday meals.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for up-to-date Pokémon coverage on the merchandise, TCG, video games, and more.