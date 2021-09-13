The Pokémon Center Reveals 2021 Halloween Collection

The Pokémon Center, the official store of The Pokémon Company International, has unleashed its 2021 Halloween collection. With a line of spooky products including clothing, toys, decorations, and even Pokémon TCG accessories, fans of this franchise can celebrate its year-long 25th Anniversary with chills and thrills this spooky season. Let's take a look at what will be on offer.

Here's what they had to say about this first slate of Halloween offerings:

Pokémon Spooky Celebration: Yard statues showcasing Pikachu, Eevee, and Gengar will add enchanting Halloween flair to the yard, porch, or doorstep this season. Other home decor items and accessories include a treat bowl, signs, posters, Pokémon TCG playmats, and various apparel featuring Pikachu, Gengar, Mimikyu, Snorlax, and more. Haunted Pokémon Village: Trainers can spice up a home with intricately designed, collectible Halloween figures featuring Frillish, Lickitung, Pansage, and Oranguru, among others.

There will be more Halloween content rolling out soon, including the Pokémon Pumpkin Celebration line. This will be a line of plushes including:

Costumed Pikachu, Piplup, Snorlax, and Scorbunny plushes

Plush key chains featuring Dreepy, Drifblim, Litwick, and Toxel

All eligible PokemonCenter.com purchases shipped to a US address will be given a Haunted Pokémon Village Treat Bag to help for all of that snack carrying.

These items sell out pretty quickly, often due to their exclusivity. The upcoming TCG 25th anniversary set Celebrations was briefly available for pre-order on the site, with specifically the Center-exclusive Elite Trainer Box and the Pikachu V-UNION box available for purchase. Almost immediately, those items were bought out in their entirety. The Pokémon Center has confirmed that they will be offering another wave of pre-orders for those, though, so all collectors have to do is keep their eyes on the prize.

As more TCG products, as well as Halloween products, are released by TPCI, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for up-to-date coverage.