The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze Part 2

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion.

Before diving in, don't forget to take a look at Part One of our spotlight on the Pokémon V cards of Darkness Ablaze.

Mew V: Not only the best Pokémon V of Darkness Ablaze, but this may also be the best Pokémon V since the TCG introduced this type of card. Simple and cute, the first iconic mythical Pokémon, Mew, is showcased here with beautiful art, a stunning color palette, and background that sets the scene while letting Mew shine. Every set is enriched when Mew cards are featured, and this may be the 151st Pokémon's best card since the Shining Mew of Shining Legends.

Rhyperior V: Another winner, Rhyperior looks like a powerhouse in this simple but effective Pokémon V.

Galarian Slowbro V: A terrific mixture of dopey and surprisingly intimidating, the Galar regional variant of Slowbro gets a great card here.

Crobat V: When a Crobat card works, it really works. Zubat's ultimate evolution looks horrifying and awesome in this card. The Mew V may hold the Darkness Ablaze crown for the best V, but this Crobat V is not playing games. Any collector would be hyped to pull this absolutely stellar card.

Grimmsnarl V: This is a Sword & Shield set after all, so of course Generation Eight Pokémon are going to get some love, but Grimmsnarl doesn't quite rise to the occasion here. This Dark/Fairy-type (in the games, at least… RIP Fairy-type in the Pokémon TCG!) has gotten great promo cards in the past, but compared to the other Pokémon V, this one doesn't quite bring the same level of excitement.