The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 4

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Now, our spotlight on the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Trading Card Game expansion continues.

Stonejourner V: I like to give new Pokémon a chance because, as a life-long fan of the franchise, I genuinely feel that every generation has something unique and incredible to offer this amazing world. I just… don't know if Generation Eight's Stonejourner is among those incredible offerings. This species has a design that looks almost like it was drawn by a child, which doesn't translate quite well to the blurring action of this card. I hope to one day be convinced of Stonejourner's place in the Pokémon world and the TCG, but this card doesn't help me get there.

Sableye V: Now this… that's a fun pull. Sableye is one of the best Pokémon in the franchise, managing to be creepy, mysterious, and still, somehow, cute. This card definitely leans hard in the creepy direction, and it works very well. Also, a strength of these cards is when a Pokémon's eyes have a glassy effect, it look terrific with the holofoil here.

Zacian V: This Steel-type Legendary Pokémon has already been featured on multiple cards throughout the first set of 2020 Sword & Shield expansions and promos, and this simple, iconic card is among the best of the bunch. It shows at once Zacian's ferociousness and grace, with the angle at which we see this Galarian Legendary evoking power and nobility.

Next time, our spotlight on the Pokémon V cards of the Sword & Shield expansion concludes as we check out Zamazenta, Snorlax, and Cramorant.