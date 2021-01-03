The Pokémon VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1

As we exit 2020 and prepare to journey into 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon VMAX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which features the Dynamax forms of these species and the Gigantamax for others, two mechanics that debuted in the Pokémon Sword & Shield games. The Pokémon V and VMAX mechanic replaces in many ways the GX for both players and collectors, with these being the new coveted Ultra Rares one hopes to pull from a booster pack.

First, let's take a look at the Galarian starter's VMAX cards, but don't miss our spotlight on the Pokémon V cards of Rebel Clash. You can catch Part One, Two, and Three at these links. Now, let's go VMAX!

Rillaboom VMAX: 5ban Graphics , a group of artists that have been working with the Pokémon TCG to illustrate cards since the Black & White era, supplies artwork for all three of these starter Pokémon VMAX. Here, Rillaboom is in the iconic "chest-beating" pose, looking both powerful and, appropriately, huge.

, a group of artists that have been working with the Pokémon TCG to illustrate cards since the Black & White era, supplies artwork for all three of these starter Pokémon VMAX. Here, Rillaboom is in the iconic "chest-beating" pose, looking both powerful and, appropriately, huge. Cinderace VMAX: While the pose of the Cinderace VMAX is an oddly casual kick, it has one of the best backgrounds of this entire set, with the swirls looking almost like an Aurora Borealis. This looks great here in the image seen above, but looks even more beautiful in person due to the texture of the card.

Inteleon VMAX: The best design of the Galar starter evolutions looks sly and noble here on this awesome VMAX. With its cool blues and deep purples, this is one of the best VMAXs of the set, rivaled only by Toxtricity and Dragapult, which we will get into next time.

Next up, we'll finish our spotlight on these Rebel Clash VMAX cards with four more terrific works of art.