The Rainbow Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Darkness Ablaze

Before the Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage expansion sent Pokémon TCG collectors on a mad hunt for the Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, the previous expansion, Darkness Ablaze, lit the Pokémon card community on fire with its offerings. Before Vivid Voltage, this was seen as the best Sword & Shield expansion, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as both Hyper Rare and Secret Rare. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Butterfree VMAX, is numbered 190/189. The next card, Centiskorch VMAX, is 191/189, and so on.

Now, because we already covered the original artwork of these cards in our other Darkness Ablaze coverage here and here, this time we will focus more on the worth of these cards at the time of this writing.

Butterfree VMAX: According to TCG Player, this Butterfree, which takes the artwork of the incredible standard Butterfree VMAX and paints it in beautiful, textured rainbow colors, is worth $15.84.

Centiskortch VMAX: It's one of the less valuable Hyper Rares, with a current market price of $13.71.

Eternatus VMAX: Interestingly, this card looks a lot clearer in this Rainbow Rare style. Overall the fifth most valuable overall card in the Darkness Ablaze expansion of the Pokémon TCG, this Rainbow Rare is worth $18.21.

Scizor VMAX: I'm a bit surprised that Scizor doesn't top Butterfree here due to the popularity of this Pokémon, which is usually a major influencing factor (see: every Charizard card), but this dazzling Scizor card is worth $15.80.

Salamence VMAX: As of this writing, this card is the most valuable Rainbow Rare and the overall third most valuable card in the set at a market price of $21.39.

Pokémon Breeder's Nurturing Trainer Supporter: The least valuable Secret Rare of Darkness Ablaze, this one is worth just $6.33 as of this writing. Personally, though, I love this card and would be thrilled to pull it.

Rose Trainer Supporter: Probably everyone's least favorite of the set unless you're a major fan os Rose's role in the Sword & Shield games for some reason, this Trainer Supporter clocks in at a current market price of $7.27.