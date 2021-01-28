The Rainbow Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as both Hyper Rare and Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Lapras VMAX, is numbered 203/202. The next card, Morpeko VMAX, is 204/202, and so on.

Now, some people have critiqued the Rainbow Rares in comparison to the Full Arts, expressing the thought that the lack of defined color on these Rainbow Rares distracts from the artwork. This may be the case as the images are certainly less clear and, with cards like the Snorlax VMAX for instance, that can take away and make the artwork hard to follow. However, in person, these cards are stunning. There is a beautiful texture to them that these digital images don't do justice. It's true, though, that more simplified artwork like the Lapras VMAX and the Morpeko VMAX, which have big open spaces and defined lines without a ton of minute detail, look better with the Rainbow Rare effect.

When looking at the worth of these Pokémon TCG cards, the Snorlax VMAX Rainbow Rare is the most coveted pull of these four and is the fourth most valuable card in the set behind the Marnie Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter, the standard Marnie Full Art Trainer Supporter, and the Zacian V Secret Rare. As of this writing, it's worth $45.48.

Next time, our spotlight on the Sword & Shield expansion of the Pokémon TCG continues as we move onto the Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter cards, which will showcase the most valuable card in the entire set.