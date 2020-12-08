The Rainbow Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Vivid Voltage Part 2

The Vivid Voltage expansion has stormed the Pokémon Trading Card Game community, adding a collection of beautiful new cards that collectors are eager to pull. Let's take a look at the beautiful Secret Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion known as "Rainbow Rares," which are some of the most coveted pulls in the entire collection. These textured, dazzling, rainbow-hued cards feature Pokémon, which you can see here, but also Trainer Supporter cards, which will be the focus of today's piece These are classified as Secret Rare cards which include these below Rainbow Rare Cards, Rainbow Rare Pokémon Cards, and, finally, the elusive Gold Cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Allister, is numbered 192/185. The next card, Bea, is 193/185, and so on.

Allister: The resident Spooky Boy of Pokémon Sword, Allister is the Stow-on-Side Gym Leader. He specializes in… take a guess. Ghost-type Pokémon. With this Rainbow Rare card, Allister brings major Gerard Way energy to Vivid Voltage.

Bea: Bea is the Stow-on-Side Gym Leader in Pokémon Shield, taking Allister's place. In Shield, Stow-on-Side is a Fighting-type gym instead, which is reflected in Bea's decidedly Hitmonlee-esque pose on her Rainbow Rare card.

Beauty: Rather than a gym leader, Beauty is a trainer class in the Pokémon world and are essentially grown Lasses. The lack of a major tie to a specific character might explain why this Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter isn't worth as much as the Gym Leader cards currently, but it's still quite the pull.

Leon: Leon is the Champion of the Galar region in Pokémon Sword & Sheild, so those that are both fans of that main series game and the Pokémon TCG will be delighted to pull this card that show's the champ's bravado.

Nessa: Nessa's Rainbow Rare card is currently the most coveted card in the expansion that isn't a Pikachu. It is only outclassed by Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare and Pikachu V Full Art. This is because Nessa, the Hulbury Gym Leader in Sword and Shield, has quickly become an iconic character. That seems to have translated well over to the Pokémon TCG.

Opal: As the Gym Leader of the Ballonlea Stadium, Opal specializes in Fairy-type Pokémon. She passes the title over to Bede in the game, but there is no Bede Rainbow Rare in this set. There is, however, one in the Sword and Shield base set of the Pokémon TCG.