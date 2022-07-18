The Riftbreaker Receives Massive Free Update & Metal Terror DLC

EXOR Studios has released a ton of new content for The Riftbreaker as players have a massive free update as well as some new paid DLC. First off, the free update brings about several expansion pieces to the world that will enhance your gameplay experience and bring about some new options for you in the game. That is available right now, as we speak, ready for you to jump into at any moment once you update the game. The paid DLC is also available now, as Metal Terror brings about a new story as part of the main campaign, along with its own set of upgrades. However, that'll run you $10 to get. You can read about both additions below.

THE RIFTBREAKER FREE WORLD EXPANSION An entirely new Biome to explore – the Metallic Valley.

A new Survival Mode scenario taking place in the new biome.

Several new species of creatures, ranging from harmless herbivores to bloodthirsty predators looking for territorial domination.

New technologies – harness the power of Morphium, a mysterious resource that seems to break the laws of physics.

New weapons – defend your base with new varieties of defensive towers. Take the fight to the aliens with Lightning Guns, Heavy Plasma Cannons, and even a Chainsaw.

Introducing the winners of our Community Design Contests – the Orbital Strike Cannon and Bioscanner Turret!

A rebalanced Survival Mode experience – unlock more technologies, explore different builds, and gain access to Alien Technology without even building a Lab!

Many quality-of-life improvements – mass repair and upgrade tools, a more intelligent floor building utility. THE PAID METAL TERROR DLC: Discover the strange history of the Metallic Valley in an entirely new branch of the Story Campaign spanning over several hours of gameplay.

Establish an Outpost in a brand-new area of the planet – if you dare.

Scan, analyze, and catalog the unique flora and fauna of the new biome.

Face several new enemy species, each posing a different kind of challenge.

Research new additions to the technology tree, utilizing the curiosities you discover in the new biome – buildings, weapons, and equipment.

Solve the mystery that has remained hidden for millennia.

The story portion of this expansion is integrated with the Main Campaign from the base edition of The Riftbreaker. The new branch and the expansion's contents will unlock as you progress through the game. If you have previously completed The Riftbreaker Story Campaign, you can continue your adventure where you left off. The additional part of the story will unlock immediately, giving you the option to explore the new part of the world.