The Sadako Killer Climbs Her Way Into Dead By Daylight

Behaviour Interactive has officially released the latest major update into Dead By Daylight as Sadako climbs into the game.

Better known to western audiences as Ringu, or the girl from The Ring, the killer has been freaking people out on Twitch in the test servers for the past few weeks, as you can see here from one of our favorite streamers, Friskk. The character, the new survivor, and map variants with TVs for her to climb through are now officially in the main game today. We wish you the best of luck in surviving her!

"New Killers joining the Fog must be fun to play, and fun to play against. In that sense, I think we really went above and beyond with Sadako Rising. Whether playing as Sadako or as Yoichi, fans will have to beware of new tactics and new techniques that will change the way they attack or escape", shares Dave Richard, Creative Director, Dead By Daylight. "At last, the day has come for us to send Sadako to the Fog! She's a tragic horror queen and Yoichi is now an adult and a Survivor. The Dead By Daylight team has done a great job of continuing Yoichi's story, and I feel that the years that have passed since their original creation were meant to bring us to this day. The seven-day setting, Sadako's iconic TV, and the VHS integration fit together in a way that only Dead By Daylight could make happen. This collaboration is by no doubt a new beginning for the RINGU/Sadako series too. I'm sure that the whole world will tremble again at the sight of the newly announced Ultra Rare Outfit for Sadako. I really hope that fans will all survive. My deepest gratitude goes to the whole Dead By Daylight team for this collaboration!" shared Reiko Imayasu, Producer, KADOKAWA.